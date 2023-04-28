Hyundai's E-Corner System, In Video

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - E-Corner Photo: Hyundai

- Hyundai shows a video of its e-Corner technology in action.

- The system locks the wheels at a 90-degree angle to make many maneuvers easier.

- Hyundai did not mention if it intends to commercialize this innovation.

Last January, Hyundai introduced a new technology called e-Corner. This technology allows each wheel to rotate 90 degrees to facilitate any parking maneuver.

It's the kind of thing everyone dreams for easy parking where space is at a premium.

This week, the company shared a video showing an Ioniq 5 doing some impressive parking stunts.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Front Photo: Hyundai

Specifically, by activating the system, it becomes possible to lock all four wheels in a 90-degree position. This makes it easy to parallel park, which is a pet peeve of many drivers. The e-Corner system can also make tight 180-degree turns by turning only the rear wheels. Yes, it's possible to turn the car around to impress those around you.

The e-Corner system, produced by Hyundai's Mobis division, uses motors built into the wheels, as well as cable braking and steering systems. Hyundai has not indicated whether it is considering mass marketing its technology. It would certainly be of interest to consumers.

However, there are safety concerns about the strength of the chassis given its ability to pivot in this way.

These are questions we will have a chance to ask the designers if the idea ever reaches production.