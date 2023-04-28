Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai's E-Corner System, In Video

Automotive columnist:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - E-Corner
Photo: Hyundai

- Hyundai shows a video of its e-Corner technology in action.
- The system locks the wheels at a 90-degree angle to make many maneuvers easier. 
- Hyundai did not mention if it intends to commercialize this innovation.

Last January, Hyundai introduced a new technology called e-Corner. This technology allows each wheel to rotate 90 degrees to facilitate any parking maneuver. 

It's the kind of thing everyone dreams for easy parking where space is at a premium. 

This week, the company shared a video showing an Ioniq 5 doing some impressive parking stunts. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Front
Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai

Specifically, by activating the system, it becomes possible to lock all four wheels in a 90-degree position. This makes it easy to parallel park, which is a pet peeve of many drivers. The e-Corner system can also make tight 180-degree turns by turning only the rear wheels. Yes, it's possible to turn the car around to impress those around you. 

The e-Corner system, produced by Hyundai's Mobis division, uses motors built into the wheels, as well as cable braking and steering systems. Hyundai has not indicated whether it is considering mass marketing its technology. It would certainly be of interest to consumers. 

However, there are safety concerns about the strength of the chassis given its ability to pivot in this way. 

These are questions we will have a chance to ask the designers if the idea ever reaches production.

You May Also Like

Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2023-2024: The Cars

Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2023-2024: The Cars

Auto123 is pleased to present the 30 most anticipated models that will hit the market in 2023-2024. Today, 10 notable cars coming in the next year or so.

From Quebec to Mexico and Back in a… Hyundai Ioniq 5

From Quebec to Mexico and Back in a… Hyundai Ioniq 5

A Quebecer drove his Hyundai Ioniq 5 to Mexico and back. Patrick Nadeau drove the all-electric vehicle 15,700 km in 116 days. Total cost of charging? $630 CAD.

New York 2023: 10 Other Vehicles Marking the Auto Show

New York 2023: 10 Other Vehicles Marking the Auto Show

At a car show, the focus is on new reveals, but what about all those other interesting vehicles? Here are 10 that caught our eye at the 2023 edition of the N...

