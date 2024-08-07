Car insurance is mandatory for all drivers, yet a fraction of quotes are denied each year. According to data collected by the car insurance comparison site LeLynx.fr, between January 2023 and July 2024, 3% of car insurance applications in France will be systematically refused. This percentage varies according to the specific risk criteria defined by the insurer. Among the refused car insurance applications, most of the refusals are due to previous non-payment of premiums and to claims history. Other reasons, such as insurance fraud and misrepresentation, make up the rest of the denials. If you have any doubts, questions or are looking for car insurance quotes[https://www.lelynx.fr/assurance-auto/comparateur-auto], suitable as one of these cases applies to you, compare options and find the best coverage for your situation.

H2: Analysis of the reasons for the refusal

The data collected by LeLynx.fr shows that the reasons for the refusal are diverse and often linked to the insurer's perception of the risk:

1. Poor driving history:

Drivers with a history of accidents, tickets or licence suspensions are considered high risks. This is one of the most common reasons for denial, underscoring the critical importance of a good driving record. Note: The average cost of car insurance for drivers who have been rejected by an insurer due to a claim (€1,217) is the highest of all claims.



Car accident | Photo: Auto123

2: Unacceptable vehicles:

Sports cars or modified vehicles are often excluded from coverage due to their increased risk potential, making them more complex and sometimes impossible to insure.

3: Non-payment of premiums:

A history of non-payment of insurance premiums is a strong indicator of financial risk for insurers, who may then decide not to offer coverage. When these policyholders are finally accepted, LeLynx.fr reports that the average price of their car insurance is €820 per year. While other drivers who have a good chance of being rejected generally opt for comprehensive cover, those who have never paid their insurer in the past choose all 3 types of cover (third party, intermediate and comprehensive) in equal proportions. The reason is simple: third party (589€) and intermediate (722€) are much cheaper.

H3: 4 Licence problems:

A suspended or revoked licence is a significant barrier to obtaining insurance.

H3: 5 Other reasons:

This category includes insurance fraud, misrepresentation, or failure to meet the insurer's minimum requirements.

H2: Tips for Insurance Applicants

To increase the chances of being accepted for auto insurance, applicants can employ several strategies:

H3: Maintain a good driving record: Avoid violations and accidents.

H3: Choose a less risky vehicle: Choose vehicles with lower perceived risk.

H3: Pay premiums regularly: Show your financial reliability.

H3: Be transparent and honest: Accurate and complete disclosures are critical.

H2: Risk profile and vehicle type



Young drivers and those with a history of serious violations are particularly vulnerable to denial. Sports cars, luxury cars, or modified cars are also a challenge to underwrite because of their high repair costs and attractiveness to thieves.

H2: Rejection options

If you are rejected:



H3: Check with other insurers: Every company has its own criteria.

H3: Consult a broker: They can often find solutions for complex profiles.

H3: Contact the Bureau central de tarification (BCT): They can force an insurer to cover you if all other options fail.

Securing your car insurance despite refusals

In short, car insurance denials are a rare but avoidable reality. Recent data shows that driving history, vehicle type, and financial stability are determining factors. When faced with a rejection, it's important not to get discouraged and to explore other options, such as using insurance comparators, consulting a broker or applying to the Bureau central de tarification. By understanding the evaluation criteria used by insurers and adopting a responsible attitude to driving, every driver can find the cover best suited to his or her needs and drive with complete peace of mind.

