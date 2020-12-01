Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Arrives at Dealerships at $ 44,995

Last year, during the Christmas holidays of 2020, Kia lent us its latest 2021 Sorento SUV for a test drive. On the menu, there was only the gas-powered version, but we knew that a little later in the year, two additional variants would be offered on the market, each benefiting from a form of electrification.

Well, here's the first one coming to dealerships shortly, the one that will be equipped with a charging cord. The other will follow later in the year and its prices will be revealed at that time.

But we now know those of the PHEV variant which will offer an electric range of 51 kilometers; the EX version will be offered at $ 44,995, which places the SUV on the list for government rebates. However, the Sorento PHEV's battery size (13.8 kWh) will not allow it to obtain the full subsidy.

Two other trim levels are also available, EX + ($50,595) and SX ($54,995).

The plug-in hybrid Sorento becomes the first vehicle launched by the brand as part of its Plan S strategy. The latter aims to rapidly market seven new fully electric plug-in hybrid models. So we can expect a lot of new things in the coming months and years at Kia.

Those who want to see the vehicle up close can come to the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show (SVEM) which is currently being held at the Olympic Stadium (September 17th to 19th). The model will also be in Quebec from October 1st to 3rd as part of the Quebec version of the same show.

Finally, remember that at the heart of the animation of this model is a 1.6-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine, which will provide 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque thanks to the addition of that electric technology. All-wheel drive is standard with all three versions and a six-speed automatic transmission is bolted on the engine.

We will of course get back to you with our driving impressions when we test this variation, as well as all the information about the hybrid variant once it has been presented to us.

