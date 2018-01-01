Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4: sold out already

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It was to be expected; Less than a week after its presentation, all 112 early production versions of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 are already sold out, according to a Top Gear report.

Lamborghini plans to deliver the first units in 2022.

Unveiled last Friday during the Monterey Car Week, the Countach LPI 800-4 takes styling cues from the original Countach and is more importantly a tribute vehicle. Under her beautiful body panels, the car is actually an Aventador. The difference is that it uses a hybrid powertrain similar to the one used in the Sián launched in 2019.

Lamborghini's 6.5-liter V12, remains behind the driver, but it is assisted by a small electric motor integrated into the transmission. Electricity is recovered during braking and is stored in a capacitor instead of being stored in a conventional battery.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!
 
The V12 engine alone delivers 770 horsepower, while the total output of the drivetrain with the electric motor is 803 horsepower. It’s a little less than the 807 hp in the Sián, but then again ...

Lamborghini claims the modern Countach can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.6 seconds. Pretty good!

Now, what will be interesting to watch is the emergence of models on the used/collector car market. Some have certainly got their hands on a car to keep it, while others will certainly want to make a profit when it’s time to do so.

You May Also Like

Lamborghini shares three new photos of its future Countach

Lamborghini shares three new photos of its future Countach

Ahead of the unveiling of its new Countach, Lamborghini has shared three new teaser images of the model. We learned in particular that a V12 engine will be p...

Lamborghini is bringing back the Countach

Lamborghini is bringing back the Countach

Lamborghini confirms the return of the legendary Countach. A 20-second video referring to the model’s past and announcing the upcoming arrival of a new versi...

Mario Andretti’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach Up For Sale

Mario Andretti’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach Up For Sale

A Lamborghini once owned by legendary driver Mario Andretti is up for sale. The 1984 Countach features a number of personalized elements, notably a few Andre...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A wedding saved by an F-150 hybrid
Article
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
Hyundai unveils North American Version of the...
Article
Genesis GV60
Genesis Unveils its First Electric SUV, the GV60
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 