Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4: sold out already

It was to be expected; Less than a week after its presentation, all 112 early production versions of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 are already sold out, according to a Top Gear report.

Lamborghini plans to deliver the first units in 2022.

Unveiled last Friday during the Monterey Car Week, the Countach LPI 800-4 takes styling cues from the original Countach and is more importantly a tribute vehicle. Under her beautiful body panels, the car is actually an Aventador. The difference is that it uses a hybrid powertrain similar to the one used in the Sián launched in 2019.

Lamborghini's 6.5-liter V12, remains behind the driver, but it is assisted by a small electric motor integrated into the transmission. Electricity is recovered during braking and is stored in a capacitor instead of being stored in a conventional battery.

The V12 engine alone delivers 770 horsepower, while the total output of the drivetrain with the electric motor is 803 horsepower. It’s a little less than the 807 hp in the Sián, but then again ...

Lamborghini claims the modern Countach can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.6 seconds. Pretty good!

Now, what will be interesting to watch is the emergence of models on the used/collector car market. Some have certainly got their hands on a car to keep it, while others will certainly want to make a profit when it’s time to do so.