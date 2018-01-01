Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The New Lamborghini Countach: Here it is!

Fifty years ago, Lamborghini launched a concept study called LP500. Three years later, the production version of the same car would see the light of day, the Countach. A classic was born.

Five decades later, the Italian automaker, devoted almost exclusively to exotic cars, has a modern interpretation of the model that will bear the same name.

We've been reporting a few details about it this week; it is finally here this new Lamborghini Countach, unveiled today in California.

This time around, we must refer to the model as the Countach LPI 800-4. It made its debut at the Quail, one of the most prestigious events that takes place as part of the automotive activities of the Pebble Beach rally.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4
Photo: Lamborghini
Unsurprisingly, the modern Countach sits on the same platform used for the Aventador. As we hypothetically suggested earlier this week, it has a hybrid powertrain, very similar to the one used in the 2019 Sian. Peak horsepower here is 803 hp, which is a tad lower than the 807 hp in the Sian.

Either way, there's a small electric motor built into the transmission, added to give a boost to Lamborghini's 6.5L V12, which all on its own develops 770 horses. The electric motor only supports the V12 engine at speeds of up to 130 km/h, but it also recovers energy during braking. It stores this in a super capacitor instead of a regular battery. Power is relayed to all four wheels.

As for 0-100 km/h acceleration time, we're talking about 2.8 seconds, a time that's pretty darn… respectable. In fact, with this kind of car, it's more relevant ot measure 0-200 m/h. It does that here in 8.6 seconds at a speed of 221 mph, or 356 km/h if you prefer.

At this speed on our roads, the car gets impounded and its owner goes to jail. In other words, this car is at its best on a closed circuit.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, profile
Photo: Lamborghini
Beyond this orgy of performance figures, what appeals most is the design. The latter truly represents a modern interpretation of the original creation. We are even closer to the concept unveiled in 1971 at the Geneva Motor Show.

Fifty years is worth celebrating.

As for production, if you can afford one, know that only 112 copies will be sold worldwide. The number refers to the model designation (LP112) used during the development of the first Countach.

Deliveries are expected to start in early 2022.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, steering wheel
Photo: Lamborghini
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, seats
Photo: Lamborghini
Photos:Lamborghini
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 pictures
