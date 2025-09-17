Nissan Canada President Trevor Longley has been named to Automotive News Canada's All-Stars list. Beyond this honour, the first half of 2025 confirms a positive business trajectory. In Q1 2025, the Nissan Group delivered 30,375 vehicles (+2.8 percent year-over-year), and in Q2 2025, they delivered 29,931 vehicles (+17.48 percent). This brings the total to 60,306 units in H1 2025. The sales pace is improving quarter after quarter.

Models driving sales volumes

Nissan Rogue | Photo: Auto123

The Rogue remains the driving force behind the range. In Q2 2025, 8,881 units were sold, up 15.4% year-over-year. The Rogue was present in the national Top 10 for H1 2025, ranking 8th with 18,846 sales. This confirms the demand for an efficient, well-equipped compact SUV among families and fleets.

2025 Nissan Kicks | Photo: K. Soltani

The new Kicks, which is now available with all-wheel drive and is priced from $27,199 MSRP, has been a hit at dealerships since the beginning of the year. In Q1 2025, 4,542 units were sold, establishing the model as an entry-level solution in the all-season urban SUV segment.

2024 Nissan Sentra | Photo: Nissan

Finally, the Sentra illustrates the renewed interest in affordable compact sedans, with 3,215 registrations in Q1 2025 supported by favourable visibility among private buyers and fleets.

Market insight:

The "compact SUV + compact sedan" mix remains Nissan's growth driver in Canada. The Rogue meets most of the demand in the segment, the Kicks broadens the base with a versatile, entry-level offering, and the Sentra consolidates the offering with a managed total cost of ownership. This combination supports dealership traffic and inventory turnover in a challenging environment of interest rates and prices.

Quebec angle:

In Quebec, where compact cars have historically held a high market share, the Sentra appeals to budget-conscious buyers. Meanwhile, the Rogue and Kicks meet year-round needs thanks to their all-wheel drive and a technology suite that is now well-established in the market. This regional foothold contributes to the stability of the mix in the first half of 2025.

Outlook for second half of 2025:

Momentum in the second half of the year depends primarily on product availability, particularly for the Rogue and Kicks, as well as changes in incentives and financing conditions. In the short term, the roadmap remains clear: consolidate the performance of the key models, improve the equipment mix, and maintain network execution around the fastest-selling models.