Nissan Increases Planned Number of EVs Coming by 2030

Nissan said this week that it is upping its electrification goals and now plans to add more electric vehicles to its global lineup than set out in its original plan, unveiled in 2021.

That Ambition 2030 plan called for the introduction of 15 all-electric models across the Nissan and Infiniti brands by 2030. Now the Japanese automaker says it will aim to launch 19 models, explaining that the evolution of customer demand and business realities are behind the adjustment.

Nissan hasn’t yet shared any concrete details about which models or even vehicle types will populate the group of 19 new EVs, which of course leaves the field open for speculation. The automaker did showcase several concepts during its presentation of the Ambition 2030 plan, including the Nissan Chill-Out, Hang-Out and Surf-Out design studies. That last one is a pickup, and it’s perhaps the one model we’re most likely to see launch in North America.



Given that Nissan currently has but two all-electric models in its North American lineup – the LEAF and the brand-new Ariya – and no more than a half-dozen worldwide, even the 15 figure seems an ambitious one, so the 19 seems almost unrealistic. On the other hand, the company surely has a sense of what its capabilities for developing and actually building EVs will be in the next few years. Time will tell.

We know that at least two of the upcoming EVs, one Nissan and one Infiniti, will be assembled at Nissan's factory in Mississippi, and that that could happen as soon as 2025. Nissan has already committed a $500 million to upgrade the plant for EV production.

Like a number of other automakers, Nissan has also committed to developing solid-state batteries, and right now it says it’s on track for those to be ready for commercial use by 2028. Its estimates have the cost of producing those batteries gradually coming down to a point where it will cost Nissan the same to produce an EV as an ICE vehicle.

The automaker already has a plant building prototype solid-state batteries at its research centre near Yokohama, Japan.