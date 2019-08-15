Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The new Ram 1500 TRX will debut on August 17th

On August 17th, a model eagerly awaited by pickup truck enthusiasts will debut : the Ram TRX which will be based upon the 1500 series. Of course, we will get every detail there is to know on Monday, but just to pique your interest a little more, here's what expected.

The Ram TRX is the new off-road performance version of the 1500 family. We've been hearing about it for years when at FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), the first concept was shown in… 2016. The main target is clear here; Ram wants to offer a worthy competitor for the Ford F-150 Raptor.

What we do know about this new livery is that it should be powered by the mighty Hellcat engine, a 6.2-liter V8 delivering 707 horsepower in its basic iteration. We know that with the Redeye variants, it is possible to reach 797 horsepower. Other drivetrains could be involved, including the 3.6-liter V6, as well as the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, in order to offer less expensive entry-level versions.

Obviously, besides the mechanics, we can expect a higher ground clearance. Here again, we expect to find different options, whether they are adjustable suspensions, more capable differentials, as well as driving modes allowing the wildest maneuvers off the beaten track.

For everything else, we will have to wait for the official debut next week. Production of this special model is expected to begin before the end of this year.

 

