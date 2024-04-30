The Ram 1500 Classic Is Over and Done in Canada

When the previous-generation Ram 1500 came to the end of its useful life in 2018, the company chose to continue offering it, at a lower price and under the name Ram Classic, alongside the new model, which launched in 2019.

It was a clever idea on the part of Ram, a way of making the most of a platform introduced in 2009.

See: Ram 1500 Classic Returns in 2024

However, all good things must come to an end, and yesterday we learned that the Ram Classic adventure is coming to an end in Canada. Ram announced it recently stopped building units of the “throwback” model for the Canadian market. The variant will continue to be sold in the U.S. and Mexico, but for how long is uncertain.

The Ram 1500 Classic, front | Photo: Ram

The Ram Classic’s success was strong out of the gate. Automotive News and J. D. Power report that the model accounted for almost a third of the brand's pickup sales in 2019. But it was only inevitable that its popularity would wane over time. The regular Ram 1500 is getting substantial updates and a redesign for 2025, widening the gap with the older-generation model. Plus, the company has a strong interest in making the current 1500 as profitable as possible. What’s more, Ram will soon start assembling the new electric variants of the 1500.

Those who still want to get their hands on a full-size Ram pickup at a lesser price will have to act quickly.