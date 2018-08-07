Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Kia Telluride: Design Trend Setter for Brand’s Other SUVs?

The Telluride SUV concept caused quite a stir when it got its first public introduction at the 2016 Detroit show, notably due to the striking design Kia gave its large three-row utility prototype.

Kia took pains to describe it as "just" a design study at the time, but it did not exclude the possibility of using the styling, which managed to successfully wed curves and angles, in some fashion at some point further on down the road. Test versions of the concepts were occasionally spotted out on the road, even though no production date was ever publicly given by the automaker.

Now Motor Trend is reporting that Kia intends to incorporate a number of style elements found on the Telluride in future SUV models and generations.

The Telluride will most likely make it to production, but even before it does it could inspire the design signature that governs the next editions of the Sorento, Sportage and Soul.

If that happens, Kia will be ensuring that its utility models will stand out in the automotive landscape. And if they were to make use of those suicide doors seen on the Telluride back in 2016, well then…

