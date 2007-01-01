Rear coil springs for the 2022 Toyota Tundra

For the past few weeks, Toyota has been providing us with a trickle of information regarding the next generation of its Tundra pickup truck. To say this one is expected is an understatement, because aside from a few updates in recent years, the current model takes us back to the 2007 redesign.

One by one, the rumors concerning what awaits us with this new version are validated. The latest applies to the rear suspension. The most recent photos and information shared by the car manufacturer confirm that the 2022 Tundra will swap its leaf springs in favor of coil springs on the rear axle.

Leaf springs tend to allow more load capacity, but coil springs provide a smoother ride. Ram has been using this solution with its 1500 pickup trucks since 2009, but the Ford F-150 (besides the new Raptor) and Chevrolet Silverado still rely on leaf springs in the rear. Their maximum and respective payloads are 3,325 and 2,280 lb. The Ram 1500 can carry a payload of up to 2,320 lb.

As for the TRD Pro variant, it will be equipped with a raised suspension fitted with Fox shocks and a red-painted anti-roll bar. The model will also feature a TRD front skid plate and Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will be unveiled over the next few months, and we're slowly starting to get a better picture of the upcoming model. There is still many details that still need our attention, mainly the many versions, the technology and also the price range.