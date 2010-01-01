More photos of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz surface

This week, on Wednesday March 9th, Volkswagen will officially unveil the all-electric and modern version of its iconic Type 2 model. For now, this new addition is known as the ID.Buzz, but we'll have to see what happens when the cover lifts.

Still, after seeing spy shots of the vehicle and even a few shots of the interior recently, the company has unveiled the first official images of its product. And it's the interior that's in the spotlight, not surprisingly; we're saving the exterior for Wednesday's presentation, needless to say.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

In base form, the van (let's not be afraid of words) will seat up to five people and offer cargo space in the back. This short/regular wheelbase model is not intended for North America (more on our versions later). Buyers will have a choice of seven colors for the interior, but also the option to go with four two-tone approaches. Some will even be inspired by the selections that were available when the original Bus arrived on the market in 1950. Better yet, these will be matched to the paint, all for a... buzz effect. The photos shared with us show it well; the colors of the interior will also be those of the bodywork.

And there will be some nice little aesthetic touches, like the design of the vehicle's silhouette that will be engraved inside some interior surfaces. As for the equipment, we'll have to wait for the official presentation, although ultimately, we'll only know for sure when we see the Canadian equipment. Volkswagen sometimes succeeds in singling out our variants, so we'll have to keep an open mind when we see the model this week.

Built on the MEB modular platform, the ID.Buzz will have an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery. This will power a rear-mounted electric motor, all for a capacity of 201 horsepower. In our case, we'll wait for the long-wheelbase, seven-seat version. This one will be presented to us later. We're also anticipating an all-wheel drive variant for our markets, similar to the ID.4 SUV, which uses the same components. The latter will offer more power and capacity. As for range, the ID.4's figures (some 400 km) can serve as a basis, but again, several things remain to be confirmed.

We'll talk about the model on Wednesday. After that, aficionados will have to be patient because this new addition could take two years to reach our roads.

Photo: Volkswagen Interior of the new Volkswagen ID.Buzz production model.

Photo: Volkswagen Interior of the new Volkswagen ID.Buzz production model.

Photo: Volkswagen Interior of the new Volkswagen ID.Buzz production model.