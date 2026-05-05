Over the past several years, EVs have arrived with the promise of delivering not just cleaner and cheaper vehicle ownership, but also consistent, reliable performance. And by and large, they now deliver on that promise.

However, a new study released by AAA (the American Automobile Association) in May 2026 confirms what most Canadian owners of an electric vehicle already know from experience: extreme temperatures — particularly the freezing conditions common to Canadian winters — take a big bite out of range.

The study finds that hybrids aren’t spared either, although in their case, range loss is minimized by the presence of a gas engine and the heat it generates, and what reduction there is doesn’t translate into range anxiety so much as into increased gasoline costs.

| Photo: AAA

| Photo: AAA

The AAA’s study

AAA engineers conducted testing by placing three all-electric and three hybrid-electric vehicles on climate-controlled dynamometers. Baseline values were established at a temperate 22°C (72°F), then compared against extreme scenarios.

The vehicles were the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 2025 Tesla Model Y RWD, 2025 Ford Mustang AWD, 2025 Toyota Prius FWD, 2026 Honda CR-V AWD and 2025 Hyundai Tucson AWD.

The cost portion of the research leveraged the AAA Gas Price Data to determine national average fuel and electricity prices as of March 27, 2026.

The cold-weather hit

For Canadian drivers, the findings for cold weather are particularly chilling. When the mercury drops to -7°C (20°F), fully electric vehicles (EVs) suffer an average 39-percent decrease in driving range and a 35.6-percent drop in overall efficiency. For a vehicle that usually travels 400 km on a full charge, a typical winter day effectively slashes that distance to just 244 km.

Hybrids are not immune to the freeze, though they fare better due to their ability to harvest heat from the internal combustion engine. At -7°C, hybrids saw a 22.8-percent drop in fuel economy. While significant, the hybrid's reliance on gasoline provides a buffer that prevents the major range collapse seen in battery-electric models.

| Photo: AAA

The financial toll

The range loss translates directly into increased operating costs. AAA calculated that at -7°C, winter EV operating costs rise by about $32.11 USD per 1,000 miles (or just over $27 CAD per 1,000 km) when charging at home.

However, for drivers forced to rely on public fast-charging infrastructure, that cold-weather penalty skyrockets to an extra $65 CAD per 1,000 km. In comparison, the increased fuel cost for hybrids in the same conditions is roughly $24 CAD per 1,000 km. This discrepancy has perhaps contributed to the shift in North American consumer sentiment towards hybrids; AAA survey data indicates that 35 percent of prospective buyers are now pivoting toward hybrid platforms to avoid the logistical and financial headaches of winter EV ownership.

Heat exhaustion

Extreme heat also affects performance, though less severely than the cold. When temperatures reach 35°C, EVs experience an 8.5-percent loss in driving range and a 10.4-percent reduction in efficiency. Hybrids actually take a slightly larger hit in the heat, with a 12-percent decrease in fuel efficiency as the systems work overtime to keep the battery and cabin cool.

Little change from 2019 to 2026

Comparing this latest data to an earlier AAA study from 2019 study shows that on this front, automakers and EV battery designers and manufacturers haven’t really been able to solve the cold weather problem. In 2019, AAA found that at -7°C, EV range decreased by an average of 41 percent when the cabin heater was used; seven years later, we’re at 39 percent. And that suggests that despite billions in R&D and the widespread adoption of efficient heat pumps, the fundamental chemical limitations of lithium-ion batteries in cold weather remain largely unchanged.

While modern EVs have become better at managing the myth of not starting in the cold, the actual energy density lost to the frost has only improved by a negligible margin.

Mazda CX-70 PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Best practices for cold weather

To mitigate these losses, AAA offers several strategic tips for EV owners:

1. Precondition the battery: Use your wall charger to pre-heat the cabin and battery while the car is still plugged in.

2. Maintain a higher state of charge: Keep the battery above 50 percent during winter months to ensure there is enough energy to maintain battery temperature.

3. Use seat heaters: Localized heat for the driver is far more efficient than heating the entire cabin volume.

4. Shelter Your vehicle: Parking in a garage or under cover can prevent the battery from reaching deep-freeze temperatures.

“EVs are efficient in moderate temperatures but lose significant range in the cold,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering and research at AAA. “We expected this from our previous research, but were surprised by the 23% reduction in fuel economy for the hybrids in cold temperatures. Drivers should consider climate, energy costs, and driving patterns when choosing a vehicle that best fits their lifestyle.”