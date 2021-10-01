Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Images of the 2023 Acura Integra’s Interior Surface Online

The Acura Integra’s return to existence, set for 2023, got a lot of tons wagging late last year, but the presentation of the close-to-production concept version had left many pretty disappointed. The exterior of the new Integra, which is all Honda showed at the time, received its share of criticism for being too meek and unimaginative.

We’ve just gotten a peek at what the interior will look like. The prototype shown last year was a special visitor at the 24 Hours of Daytona this past weekend, and some enterprising folks managed to get a few images of its interior.

The images were shared by the @Derphound01 Instagram account with Car and Driver magazine via social media. And in what they reveal, there’s both good news and bad news. The overall design is different from the one found on the new Civic, but at the same some of the controls and design elements are very similar.

The Acura Integra, second row of seats
Photo: Instagram (@Derphound01)
The Acura Integra, second row of seats

The differences are especially notable in terms of the materials and design elements, but the honeycomb texture of the air vents and the three buttons on the climate control are similar to what’S found in the new Civic. The touchscreen multimedia system that sits atop the dashboard at the centre console is also quite similar in both cars. The six-speed manual transmission's shifter has the same metallic finish as the Civic Si's, but the shape is different.

The Integra appears to come with different seats than the Civic; in this particular car, the interior is beige and black with leather upholstery. The steering wheel appears to have an "A-Spec" logo. This suggests that the prototype is of the regular version of the Integra rather than the Type S performance variant expected a little later on.

As for what the model will pack under the hood, that remains a mystery, but we've got our suspicions of course. The Acura Integra is expected to inherit the Civic Si's 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that offers some 200 hp. A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered, but it will be interesting to see if the other option for consumers will be a CVT or a true automatic transmission. The Integra Type S will likely use the more powerful 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder from the upcoming 2023 Civic Type R.

While we wait for details on the model, at least we have some additional images to look at.

2023 Acura Integra, dashboard
Photo: Instagram (@Derphound01)
2023 Acura Integra, dashboard
2023 Acura Integra, steering wheel, central console
Photo: Instagram (@Derphound01)
2023 Acura Integra, steering wheel, central console
The 2023 Acura Integra
Photo: Acura
The 2023 Acura Integra

