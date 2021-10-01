New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission

Acura continues to deliver information in dribs and drabs regarding its upcoming Integra, but each detail shared is like a piece of a puzzle that helps provide a clearer picture of the model and what to expect from it.

The latest bit of official Acura news concerns the inclusion of a manual transmission in the product offering, which is sure to please driving enthusiasts. An image and video shared by the company reveal the shifter and part of the centre console of the model. The video provides a quick listen of the sound of the engine, which hints at the presence of a turbocharged 4-cylinder.

All of this pretty much confirms what many had firmly anticipated. New pieces are duly placed in the puzzle.

Photo: Acura 2023 Acura Integra, rear portion

Speaking of pieces, it’s becoming increasingly clear the Prelude will borrow several of those from the new Honda Civic. And the engine we heard is probably, if not definitely, the one found under the hood of Honda's compact car. It's easy to imagine the Integra being powered by the Civic's 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, just as we can just picture a Type S variant of the new model integrating the Civic Type R's turbocharged 4-cylinder engine.

Let's just say the puzzle pieces are starting to create a better picture of the Integra. The presence of a manual gearbox makes those engine choices even more logical.

What will be different is the car's styling, of course, as well as the interior design, which we're guessing will be more luxurious and richer with the Acura-badged model. For now, all we know is that it will be a 5-door.

Expect more tidbits and more reports on the much-discussed Integra, because Acura will obviously want maintain the level of interest that the return of the vehicle is generating.