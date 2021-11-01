Acura, like other brands across the industry, has already announced its all-electric shift. The transition begins in 2024 with the arrival of an all-electric SUV related to the Prologue model coming from Honda. That model will be built on General Motors' Ultium platform.

After that things are going to accelerate quickly, in fact Automotive News reported this morning that the new Integra just recently presented will actually be the Japanese automaker’s last new gasoline-powered model to come to fruition. The outlet offered this conclusion following an interview with Emile Korkor, Acura's assistant vice president of national sales, in which he said that “We are excited about what this latest [Integra] is going to do for building a loyal customer base as we build toward electrification.”

Photo: Honda Honda Prologue prototype

Last December, again speaking to Automotive News, Emile Korkor had mentioned that Acura was committed to electrification and would not be launching more hybrid vehicles as it transitions.

After that, we'll see more Acura products based on the platform Honda is developing for its future electric models, the e:Architecture structure. The first products expected with this structure should show up in 2026.

Does this mean that the current generations of models (RDX, MDX, TLX) will wait until at least 2026 to be revised? It seems so, which will result in a long life cycle for the current RDX, introduced in 2019. The TLX (revised 2021) and MDX (2022), in their current forms, are newer and won’t be so long in the tooth when the move to EVs kicks into high gear.

As for the NSX, we already know that an electric future awaits it. At the presentation of the 2022 Type S variant, which marked the end of production for the current model, the company hinted that the next one will be powered by something other than a gas engine.

It remains to be seen what this all means for North America precisely. Also, while Honda has already shown a few concepts, there's nothing concrete that allows us to predict what type of vehicle will be the next to come after the Prologue.