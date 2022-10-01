Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Acura Integra Type S Is Coming for 2024

2024 Acura Integra Type S - On the track
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura Integra Type S - On the track

•    Acura confirms a Type S version of its Integra sedan will be coming for 2024.

•    The model will be based on the Honda Civic Type R.

•    We could see a dual-clutch automatic transmission introduced with this more upscale version of the Civic Type R.

The arrival of the new Integra in Acura’s lineup has coincided with the introduction of more-capable Type S variants introduced across the company’s product range. So far we’ve welcomed the TLX Type S and MDX Type S. Given all that, it was only a matter of time before Acura confirmed a Type S variant of the Integra. 

The car, set to debut for model-year 2024, will be introduced next summer. Unsurprisingly, it will make use of the Honda Civic Type R's 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder, an engine that delivers 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque with the Type R. 

The Integra Type S will of course get the 6-speed manual gearbox, the only one that comes with the Civic Type R. But we could well see a dual-clutch automatic transmission be introduced into the offering as well, especially given the more upscale Acura name. 

2024 Acura Integra Type S - Profile
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Profile

The Acura prototype shown is more discreet than the Honda, so no huge spoiler as we see – can’t help seeing - on the Type R. The test car does feature three rear exhaust tips, a signature feature of the high-performance Civic. 

We expect there will be more news about the Integra Type S leaking out in early 2023.

2024 Acura Integra Type S - Rear
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Rear
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Three-quarters front
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Three-quarters front
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Three-quarters rear
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Performing
Photo: Acura
2024 Acura Integra Type S - Performing

