• Acura confirms a Type S version of its Integra sedan will be coming for 2024.
• The model will be based on the Honda Civic Type R.
• We could see a dual-clutch automatic transmission introduced with this more upscale version of the Civic Type R.
The arrival of the new Integra in Acura’s lineup has coincided with the introduction of more-capable Type S variants introduced across the company’s product range. So far we’ve welcomed the TLX Type S and MDX Type S. Given all that, it was only a matter of time before Acura confirmed a Type S variant of the Integra.
The car, set to debut for model-year 2024, will be introduced next summer. Unsurprisingly, it will make use of the Honda Civic Type R's 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder, an engine that delivers 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque with the Type R.
The Integra Type S will of course get the 6-speed manual gearbox, the only one that comes with the Civic Type R. But we could well see a dual-clutch automatic transmission be introduced into the offering as well, especially given the more upscale Acura name.
Browse cars for sale available near you
The Acura prototype shown is more discreet than the Honda, so no huge spoiler as we see – can’t help seeing - on the Type R. The test car does feature three rear exhaust tips, a signature feature of the high-performance Civic.
We expect there will be more news about the Integra Type S leaking out in early 2023.