Acura announced today it will present a prototype version of the new fourth-generation 2021 MDX SUV on October 14, and released a first teaser image as well as a short video to hold our interest. Acura says the new edition of the luxury three-row model will assume mantle of flagship model for the brand.

“This fourth generation MDX is destined to continue the legacy of its predecessors, particularly the first generation which set a new standard in the luxury SUV segment. Acura is committed to its performance roots and this next generation MDX will deliver an exceptional experience behind the wheel. It is the most refined, technological advanced and sophisticated SUV in our history.” - Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice-President of Acura Canada

Photo: Acura Acura MDX Prototype, fromt above

As you would expect, the first image reveal only little bits of the new MDX, but we can discern a front fascia that’s quite similar to the one seen on the TLX, with its pentagonal grille bookended by squinting Jewel Eye LED headlights. What are probably small air intakes sit in creases below those. The first video also highlights a single, sharply sculpted beltline running from the headlights back all the way to the LED taillights.

Up above, there’s a hint of a slope to the roof that tells us the new MDX will definitely be more coupe- or fastback-like that the squarish current MDX. Sleekness is definitely in among SUVs, even larger ones…

That said, there’s no way Acura won’t continue to offer three rows of seats in its MDX, so the cabin space beneath that roof will have to be sufficient to allow that.

Acura is pitching the soon-to-be-revealed MDX as a prototype, but we’re assuming it’s more of a pre-production model that very closely resembles what consumers will get to buy down the road. This concept will be very, very close to the final product, is our prediction.

It’s expected that the next MDX will come equipped with a standard 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine making 272 hp; it’s the same unit as found in the TLX. Buyers will also be able to opt for a more bullish 3.0L V6 turbo generating 355 hp.

Photo: Acura Acura MDX Prototype, side