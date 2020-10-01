Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Acura Shows New MDX Interior Ahead of Premiere

Last week, Acura gave a first peek of the next-generation MDX SUV coming for 2021. The model will be unveiled officially on October 14, so as expected we received another peak this week, this time of the interior.

The images actually reveal more of what’s inside than the earlier teaser did of what’s outside. There are several things we can therefore deduce from this latest tease.

For starters, Acura has confirmed what the images indicate, which is that the MDX’s dashboard is lower and bigger. Beyond that, the interior gets open-pore wood and the leather on the dashboard Is premium-stitched. The three rows of seats feature padded surfaces with gradient pattern perforations, and contrasting piping and stitching. The front seats get a massage function for a more luxury feel.

2021 Acura MDX, seats
Photo: Acura
2021 Acura MDX, seats

Acura is promising close to the moon in terms of on-board tech, including what its calls Acura’S Precision cockpit, as well as a high-definition multimedia system and premium ELS Studio 3D audio system with 25 speakers.

Note as well the size of the multimedia system’s screen. Then there’s the presence of a touchpad. We can only hope it will be less infuriating to use than the imprecise one placed in the RDX.

For the rest, we can expect an overall high-quality interior, something we’ve come to take for granted from Acura; count on premium materials and solid quality of construction.

2021 Acura MDX, steering wheel
Photo: Acura
2021 Acura MDX, steering wheel
2021 Acura MDX, gauge
Photo: Acura
2021 Acura MDX, gauge
2021 Acura MDX, front row seats
Photo: Acura
2021 Acura MDX, front row seats
2021 Acura MDX, door
Photo: Acura
2021 Acura MDX, door

