• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Acura TLX Type S.

The Type S version of Acura’s TLX sedan aims to please those who want sporty performance without compromising on comfort and luxury. It offers a balance of power, handling and refinement, so is well-suited for everyday use or escapades on twisty roads. A vehicle well placed to compete with German sports sedans.

2024 Acura TLX Type S - What's new?

The 2024 model continues to build on the foundations of its predecessor, while introducing a few mid-cycle updates. There's a new front grille; only the most experienced will notice the absence of a frame. The front bumper is also slightly altered, but nothing too significant.

2024 Acura TLX Type S, profile | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Acura TLX Type S design - 8.0/10

Aesthetic updates for the 2024 model year include a frameless Pentagon Diamond grille on the front fascia, and 19-inch shark-gray alloy wheels on the A-Spec version. The Type S variant gets 20-inch summer performance tires as standard.

Then there's a black spoiler and the same big twin exhaust pipes with double tips. Two new colours options, Urban Gray Pearl and Metallic Liquid Carbon, are included in the offering.

2024 Acura TLX Type S, interior | Photo: Acura

The interior

Inside, the 2024 Acura TLX Type S emphasizes its sporty character, while incorporating high-quality materials and meticulous design. The cabin features analog dials and a rotary drive mode selector centrally positioned on the dashboard.

The Acura's build quality is solid, with the use of open-pore wood and genuine aluminum helping deliver a more luxurious feel than we saw from the TLX previously.

Although interior space is generous in width, the rear seats feel narrower than some competitors in this class. On the other hand, the front seats offer plenty of adjustability to find the perfect position.

In terms of comfort, a couple of road trips confirmed the front seats are quite comfortable, thanks in particular to the multiple possible adjustments. The interior as a whole is distinguished by its meticulous finish and good ergonomics.

2024 Acura TLX Type S, multimedia screen | Photo: Acura

Technology in the 2024 Acura TLX Type S - 8.5/10

Every TLX is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, mainly operated via a touchpad on the centre console. Certain functions can also be controlled via buttons on the steering wheel or physical controls next to the touchpad. A padded armrest (actually wrist rest) below the touchpad enhances operating comfort.

Every TLX includes the AcuraWatch package of driver assistance technologies as standard. The sedan is also equipped with new features such as traffic sign recognition and a driver alertness monitor.

The Type S model is now equipped standard with a 10.5-inch head-up display. To its right, the 12.3-inch central touchscreen has been enlarged by 20 percent, enhancing the display of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (now wireless). Its faster processor shows no noticeable lag, but the unwieldy touchpad remains the only way to make selections, and it's still not precise enough for easy selection of CarPlay icons while driving. This problem is particularly frustrating with Apple CarPlay, where it's actually a challenge to select the right icon.

2024 Acura TLX Type S, front | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Acura TLX Type S powertrain - 8.0/10

Under the hood, the TLX Type S is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine developing 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, mated to a sporty and efficient 10-speed automatic transmission. Standard on this model is the SH-AWD all-wheel drive system, which optimizes torque distribution to enhance agility and traction.

The Type S also features a sportier suspension configuration and is equipped with Brembo four-piston brakes, 14.3-inch in front and 13-inch in the rear.

2024 Acura TLX Type S, on the road | Photo: Acura

Driving the 2024 Acura TLX Type S - 8.0/10

Although the Acura TLX Type S has been improved, it doesn't quite reach the high standards of its European competitors or even Cadillac with its V variants. However, it offers a charming driving experience. This car is quick enough to deliver pleasant and safe straight-line acceleration, and its SH-AWD system coupled to that 10-speed automatic transmission ensures efficient power management on a variety of roads. This makes the TLX Type S well-suited to year-round driving, even in harsh winter conditions.

Sport+ mode settings enable more vigorous acceleration and more responsive gear transitions. Nevertheless, the car shows its limits on winding roads, not least because of its weight. The powerful Brembo brakes ensure quick and safe stops.

Overall, the TLX Type S stands out as one of the most interesting options in its class, thanks to its adaptability to all driving conditions and styles. It might not rival the best sports sedans on the market, but it remains a solid choice for those looking for a family car at a reasonable price, capable of delivering interesting performance - when required - and practicality for everyday use.

Range and fuel consumption

The model has a combined fuel consumption of around 11.0L/100 km, reaching 12.4L/100 km in urban conditions and 9.4L/100 km on the freeway. We registered an average consumption of 13.4L/100 km in predominantly urban use. Although this is slightly higher than that of some competitors in terms of fuel economy, it is offset by superior driving pleasure.

2024 Acura TLX Type S, three-quarters front | Photo: K.Soltani

2024 Acura TLX Type S pricing in Canada

For the Canadian market, the 2024 TLX Type S starts at $66,963, including various fees and taxes. Optional colours cost $500.

Frequently asked questions about the 2024 Acura TLX Type S

What customization options are available with the TLX Type S?

There are no other options. This variant receives all the options available for this model. However, buyers can opt for a series of accessories specific to the Type S to further personalize it.

Is the TLX Type S only available with all-wheel drive?

For Canada, the TLX Type S is only available in four-wheel drive configuration, which is reassuring in terms of its overall performance and our winter conditions.

2024 Acura TLX Type S, rear | Photo: K.Soltani

The final word

The Acura TLX Type S offers a positive driving experience, while maintaining a high level of everyday comfort. While its 3.0L V6 turbo engine remains less powerful than some of its European competitors, it nonetheless delivers vigorous acceleration and driving pleasure on a variety of road types.

The SH-AWD system adds an extra dimension to these dynamics, improving traction and stability for enhanced handling, especially in bends.

Strong design, respectable performance and comfort make the TLX Type S a very attractive option for those seeking a sports sedan capable of satisfying both performance desires and everyday necessities.

Competitors of the 2024 Acura TLX Type S

- Audi S4

- BMW M340i

- Genesis G70

- Lexus IS

- Mercedes-Benz C43