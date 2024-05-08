On May 10, BMW will officially unveil, in the flesh, the CS version of its 2025 M4. Yesterday, the German automaker shared images and details about the high-performance variant.

The arrival of this variant, set to debut before the end of this year, is part of the series of upgrades the 4 Series is getting for the 2025 model-year. Orders for the model can be placed from the end of this month. There could be a limited edition, as was the case with the 2024 M3 CS, as well as the previous-generation M4 CS.

The 2025 BMW M4 CS, on the track | Photo: BMW

The 2025 BMW M4 CS, front | Photo: BMW

The role of the M4 CS is simple. It’s positioned between the M4 Competition and the M4 CSL, introduced in 2023. It offers more power but is lighter thanks to the use of lightweight carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic for the hood, roof, front diffuser, air intakes, mirror caps and rear spoiler. Carbon parts are also present in the cabin, notably on the Merino-leather-covered seats. Down below we find a titanium muffler fir further weight reduction. In all, the M4 CS shaves almost 50 lb off the M4 Competition.

All this translates into a 0-97 km/h time of 3.2 seconds, which is starting to sound mind-boggling. Remember that 15 years ago, an M3 took around 1.5 seconds longer to complete the same sprint.

The 2025 BMW M4 CS, engine | Photo: BMW

Under the hood is a familiar engine, BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder, which delivers 543 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission provides the link to the standard four-wheel drive. Most of the power is sent to the rear, however, to preserve the model's sporty character and soul. The driver can even decide to send all engine torque to the rear wheels alone.

The chassis also benefits from improvements, with the addition of a strut brace at the front. Braking performance has also been enhanced, with the option of carbon-ceramic discs. There are 19-inch forged wheels and 20 units at the rear, fitted with high-performance tires. A set of tires designed for the track can also be chosen, at no extra cost. Adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars can also be custom-tuned.

The 2025 BMW M4 CS, interior | Photo: BMW

Both the exterior and interior feature lettering to identify this variant. On the display screens, buyers will also find a unique signature for this variant.

The 2025 BMW M4 CS also gets the M Drive Professional package as standard. This includes a drift analysis system (M Drift Analyser) and a lap time recorder (M Laptimer), to maximize performance on the racetrack. The M Traction Control system also allows the driver to adjust the traction control settings in 10 different ways.

For those who can afford it and like to have a blast on the track, BMW is serving up a beast that's ready to give you your money's worth. Canadian pricing for the model will be shared at a later date, but in the U.S. the starting price is $124,675 USD.

The 2025 BMW M4 CS, wheel | Photo: BMW

The 2025 BMW M4 CS, badging, rear light | Photo: BMW

The 2025 BMW M4 CS, seats | Photo: BMW

The 2025 BMW M4 CS, lower console | Photo: BMW