The 2025 Alfa Romeo Giulia EV Will Produce up to 1000 hp

• The Alfa Romeo Giulia will go all-electric in 2025.

• The Quadrifoglio variant will reportedly offer 1,000 hp while the base version will deliver 350 and the Veloce variant 800.

• The EV will be based on an 800-volt architecture and allow a range of 800 km.

Alfa Romeo, like many other brands, is transitioning to an all-electric lineup. In the case of the Giulia sedan, that’s set to happen by 2025. In the doing, that means the departure of the Quadrifoglio variant’s current twin-turbocharged 2.9L V6 that produces just over 500 hp.

Rest assured, the new EV version won’t be starved of horsepower.

Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed the future of the Giulia sedan by indicating that it will move to Stellantis’ upcoming STLA Large electric platform. That platform is based on the Giorgio structure on which the Giulia is currently built. In an interview the executive gave to Top Gear, we learned a little more about what the future electric Giuila has in store.

Two things stand out: range and power. In the first case, thanks in particular to an 800-volt architecture, it will be possible to cover 800 km with one of the versions.

We assume that range will be for the base model, which will offer 350 hp - more than enough, let’s agree. But there will more for those who don’t agree. The Veloce variant will deliver 800 while the Quadrifoglio will be good for 1000 hp.

Photo: D.Boshouwers Alfa Romeo Giulia - Quadrifoglio badging

Yes, that kind of cavalry is useless on North American roads, but it's very impressive nonetheless.

The model isn’t due to arrive for another two years, so the numbers and specs may change along the way. We'll have to see about the 800 km range, which seems unrealistically high for the moment, but we'll see where the technology is in two years.

Imparato mentioned something interesting about the Giulia's DNA: “I don't want you to suffer inconvenience from switching to EV. The question for me is not whether to switch to EV, it's to get the right handling and agility.”

That bodes well for fans of the brand.