• Alfa Romeo plans to present its first all-electric model in 2024, but for now it's only planned for Europe.

A month after launching its first electrified model, the Tonale SUV, Italian automaker Alfa Romeo (now part of the Stellantis group), has confirmed it will unveil its first all-electric vehicle in the first half of 2024.

A reminder of course that the ‘electrified’ Tonale is a plug-in hybrid model and therefore also has a combustion engine. The next model, confirmed today for 2024, will be entirely electric. Another reminder: Alfa Romeo plans to be electric-only as of 2027.

The new model, currently codenamed “Kid”, will be a subcompact SUV, and it will be aimed primarily at the European market - which means we probably won't see it here.

Blue 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Photo: D.Rufiange

In fact, Alfa’s “Kid” is the cousin of the Jeep Avenger, an electric model announced last year by Stellantis, and which is itself also destined for markets other than North America. Jeep’s global boss Christian Meunier last year described that new model as being a little smaller than a Jeep Renegade. It’s built on a platform (the CMP) that serves other models sold elsewhere, including the Citroën DS 3 and the Opel Mokka.

But before putting on a cross on the new Alfa Romeo EV for North America, we’ll have to wait and see what the company ultimately decides.

For the time being, Alfa Romeo is keeping tight-lipped about the technical details of its future SUV. Going by what we know about the Jeep Avenger, it could be equipped with a 54-kWh battery and a 156-hp front-axle motor.

The SUV will be assembled like the Jeep Avenger at Stellantis’ plant in Tychy, Poland. Another model, destined to replace the Fiat 500X and to be called the Fiat 600, will also be built there. Speaking of which, our north American attention will have to be turned to that Italian automaker as well – its future is also destined to be all-electric.

We repeat, for the moment none of these future EVs are destined for North America. But we also repeat, things could change. Mots automakers are still in early days when it comes to electrification, and some changes of course are likely, if not inevitable.

One thing is certain: sooner or later, Alfa Romeo will have to present EVs for the North American market.