End Of The Quadrifoglio Versions At Alfa Romeo

The end of the Quadrifoglio versions of Alfa Romeo

Almost 10 years ago, Alfa Romeo introduced the first modern Quadrifoglio version of one of its models, and it wasn't long before the brand's two products, the Giulia sedan and the Stelvio SUV, offered this performance-oriented variant.

Under the hood of the models with the famous four-leaf clover is a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque... and an unforgettable Ferrari-influenced sound.

Well, at the end of 2024, these variants will be withdrawn from the catalogue. The news was confirmed by Larry Dominique, Alfa Romeo and Fiat's director for North America.

The executive indicated that the last models will leave the Casino plant in Italy in June 2024.

The news is certainly sad for those who cherished these creations, but the message was still hopeful. "This is the last chance to own a Quadrifoglio model powered only by an internal combustion engine, as we continue our metamorphosis towards an electrified future. This is not the end of the story," he wrote. He added that he was looking forward to presenting the next chapter of these models.

Interior of 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Photo: Alfa Romeo

We suspect it will be electrified, either partially or fully.

In this regard, it should be recalled that a rumour concerning the next Giulia referred to an all-electric proposition offering up to 1,000 hp. The year 2025 was even mentioned as a possible debut date. We'll have to see if that's still in the company's plans.

Ironically, the news comes as the Quadrifoglio name celebrates its 100th anniversary. Celebratory versions will be offered.

Electrification could be the salvation of the brand and its models, because when it comes to reliability, we've seen better. If some form of reliability could characterize the brand's future electric creations, it could bring consumers to the brand.

We'll be following this story closely.