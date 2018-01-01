Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

AMG Gives its Two-Cents Worth on Longevity of V8s

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance division has its own idea about the number of years left for the V8, which is of course the division’s bread-and-butter engine type. The division has previously declared it believes the format will survive in an electric era, but acknowledges nothing will ever be the same again.

So how much longer does AMG think the V8 will last? According to AMG’s boss, 10 years!

 “I think there will be a future, yes. I think for the next ten years we will see V8s, for sure. We have a lot of customers who love their cars and I still think that we will see those people buying the cars for a long time. We have really a very high demand all over the world.”

- Philipp Scheimer of AMG, to Road and Track magazine

While AMG won't be developing new generations of V8 engines, as work revs up on electrification, engineers will still work at updating the existing powertrain. Better yet, it can be updated to become a central component of a plug-in hybrid configuration, as is the case with the new GT 63 S E-Performance. The V8 works with a rear electric motor to develop a total of 831 hp and deliver 1033 lb-ft of torque. That makes it the most powerful proposition in the AMG division's history to date, pending the arrival of the One supercar.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance, V8 engine
Photo: Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance, V8 engine

Which models will still get it in the next few years is an open question; some performance versions will surely go with other solutions. We'll have to wait and see what direction the company takes.

Also, it's possible that the V8 will be offered longer in some parts of the world where restrictions are less severe, and will disappear faster in regions with stricter legislation.

It's important to remember that Mercedes-Benz has announced it's going to go all-electric by the end of the decade, or at least “when market conditions allow”. AMG is already working on it with the EQS 53, and the EQE 53 will follow, surely.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53
Photo: Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53

You May Also Like

Four-Wheel Drive, AMG Only For the 2022 Mercedes SL

Four-Wheel Drive, AMG Only For the 2022 Mercedes SL

The next Mercedes-Benz SL will only be offered in AMG trim and be configured with all-wheel drive. The latter change is drastic, but to ensure the model's fu...

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Review: The Everyday AMG

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Review: The Everyday AMG

The strengths of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 2020 are undeniable, but so are its flaws. Mostly, there's a lack of interior space compared to its main rivals. Her...

Mercedes-Benz Lifts Veil on AMG 35 Version of its New GLB

Mercedes-Benz Lifts Veil on AMG 35 Version of its New GLB

Mercedes-Benz has just introduced the AMG 35 version of its new GLB SUV. With its 306 hp and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, it promises to deliver impressive...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
1993 Toyota Pickup
Up for Auction: A 1993 Toyota Pickup with Onl...
Article
2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition
A Colourful New Limited Edition for the 2022 ...
Article
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Michigan State Police Using Ford Mustang Mach...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor i...
Video
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition Packs More Tech, Off-Road Capabilities
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expeditio...
Video
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Review: One Wrangler to Rule Them All?
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4x...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 