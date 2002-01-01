Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Lego Launches New Back to the Future Delorean Set

If you're a fan of Lego products, especially the cars offered by the toymaker, we've got good news for you. And if you’re a fan of the Back to the Future movie series, we’ve got good news for you too.

But if you're a fan of Lego AND of the Michael J. Fox trilogy, we've got truly great news for you. Lego is about to launch brand-new set that will allow you to assemble the three time machines found in each feature film.

You may recall a first Lego set devoted to the movies, released back in 2013. This new set, scheduled for launch on April 1st, is bigger and more complete. Note, however, that you will not be able to assemble all three models simultaneously. Accessories are included so you can recreate each version, but one at a time.

In all, the set comprises 1,872 pieces, including the famous hoverboard from the second movie and the plutonium crate from the first. There’s even a can of tin for Mr. Fusion (remember the end of the first movie) and rails to get you back into the mood of the third installment of the series.

And yes, Marty McFly and Doc Brown figures are included.

If none of this sounds familiar, it's time to check out these classic movies.

The set will be available to order online next week, for $219.99 CAD.

