We’ve been getting regular tidbits of info regarding the very first SUV to be produced by British carmaker Aston Martin. This week the company released a first image of the interior of the Aston Martin DBX, and announced at the same time the starting price (in US dollars) that will come attached to the model. The DBX will be officially presented on November 20 in China.

We’ll focus first on what we’re sure to get in the version that will be offered in our market: the interior.

The image shows a cabin decked in a frankly magnificent caramel colour. The leather seating features cross-stitching, and the roofliner is of Alcantara leather. The back row features climate control commands as well as vents integrated into the B pillars. In front, the designers didn’t content themselves with giving the navigation system screen a straightforward square or rectangular shape, opting instead for a much more original form.

Aston Martin also points out that under the central console sits a large storage compartment able to take in handbags, tablets and even laptops. Up top sits an immense panoramic sunroof.

The passenger space appears to be quite generous, though no figures were provided by the automaker. Aston Martin says it carried out six months’ worth of studies to design an environment that will please men and women of all sizes. The model sits on a newly developed platform conceived with a focus on providing excellent interior space. Time will tell how well the designers succeeded.

As for the pricing, it’s given as $189,900 USD, which leads to guesstimate a price of over $200,000 in Canada. This puts the DBX in the same ballpark as the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga, not coincidentally.

The Aston Martin DBX will get a 4.0L V8 engine pulled from the Mercedes-Benz catalogue; its 542 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque promise a pretty dynamic ride.