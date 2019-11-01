Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Aston Martin DBX: A First View of the Interior of the SUV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We’ve been getting regular tidbits of info regarding the very first SUV to be produced by British carmaker Aston Martin. This week the company released a first image of the interior of the Aston Martin DBX, and announced at the same time the starting price (in US dollars) that will come attached to the model. The DBX will be officially presented on November 20 in China.

We’ll focus first on what we’re sure to get in the version that will be offered in our market: the interior.

The image shows a cabin decked in a frankly magnificent caramel colour. The leather seating features cross-stitching, and the roofliner is of Alcantara leather. The back row features climate control commands as well as vents integrated into the B pillars. In front, the designers didn’t content themselves with giving the navigation system screen a straightforward square or rectangular shape, opting instead for a much more original form.

Aston Martin also points out that under the central console sits a large storage compartment able to take in handbags, tablets and even laptops. Up top sits an immense panoramic sunroof.

The passenger space appears to be quite generous, though no figures were provided by the automaker. Aston Martin says it carried out six months’ worth of studies to design an environment that will please men and women of all sizes. The model sits on a newly developed platform conceived with a focus on providing excellent interior space. Time will tell how well the designers succeeded.

Photo: Aston Martin

As for the pricing, it’s given as $189,900 USD, which leads to guesstimate a price of over $200,000 in Canada. This puts the DBX in the same ballpark as the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga, not coincidentally. 

The Aston Martin DBX will get a 4.0L V8 engine pulled from the Mercedes-Benz catalogue; its 542 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque promise a pretty dynamic ride.

Photo: Aston Martin

You May Also Like

DBX Boosts Aston Martin’s YTD Sales by a Whopping 224 Percent

DBX Boosts Aston Martin’s YTD Sales by a Whopping 224 Per...

The DBX SUV, the first utility vehicle in Aston Martin's history, has propelled the luxury brand's sales since the beginning of the year. Propelled? More lik...

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e Review: The Name’s Long Enough, But Is the Range?

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e Review: The Name’s Long Enough, But...

The BMW X3 xDrive30e, a plug-in hybrid variant offering 30 km of all-electric driving between recharges, is perhaps one of the most important vehicles to eme...

2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Review: Yep. They went there

2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Review: Yep. They went there

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe gets the coupe-ification of the performance SUV right, or much more so than its rivals anyways. Rather than being an affront...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Will Be Good for...
Article
Acura NSX Type S 2022
The first 2022 Acura NSX Type S Just Sold for...
Article
2021 Ford Bronco Badlands
2021 Ford Bronco First Drive: A Successful Fi...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 