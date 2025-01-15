Audi has been testing the next-generation Q3 for over a year now. Now, the German automaker has confirmed the small SUV’S next generation will launch in 2025.

But that's not all Audi had to announce. It confirmed several plans for the year, including the presentation of the new A7 sedan later this year; we’ll also see several plug-in hybrid models introduced before 2025 is out.

The Audi Q6 e-tron | Photo: Audi

The 2026 Audi Q3

Details of the Q3 SUV are scarce. The vehicles seen on test drive suggest that the dimensions will be more or less the same. We do know the new model will once again be based on the same platform (Volkswagen's MQB), albeit reworked and named MQB Evo.

That means the new Q3 will be gasoline-powered, in fact it will be one of the last of its kind from Audi, which has already announced that, from 2026, it will only be launching electric models. Of course, developments in the electric vehicle market could compel the automaker to revise its plans; we'll have to see.

The announcement of several plug-in hybrid models is perhaps a clue in this direction.

Audi ended the year with a total of 1,671,218 sales, down 11.8 percent compared to the year prior. The company delivered 164,000 electric vehicles, down 8 percent on 2023.

Things should look up in 2025, however, what with the new Q6 e-tron SUV now in the lineup, the debut of a redesigned A5 sedan and the next iteration of the Q7 in the works. And that's without counting the Q3, A7 and other plug-in hybrid versions promised for 2025.