Audi is adding another electric model to its lineup. The Q4 e-tron is based on the same platform (MEB) as the Volkswagen ID.4, and it's smaller and more affordable than the e-tron, so we expect it to be a more common sight on our roads once it debuts.

As its name suggests, the Q4 e-tron slides in between the Q3 and Q5 in the Audi pecking order, dimensions-wise. However, the EV’s longer wheelbase and the positioning of its battery pack in the floor mean that its interior volume is closer to the Q5, which will benefit rear passengers. Two body styles will be offered: the standard one and a Sportback variant that sacrifices some cargo space in exchange for a more eye-catching and sporty style.

Photo: Audi 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback

As with the Volkswagen ID.4, the base configuration features a single 201-hp electric motor, located on the rear axle. The model carries the 40 designation. An 82-kWh (77.0 usable kWh) battery pack is standard, and Audi expects an EPA-estimated range of 250 miles (402 km) for this base version. The more powerful Q4 e-tron 50 quattro offers all-wheel drive with motors in the front and rear, for a total output of 295 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. The range may be slightly less, but performance is enhanced in this variant.

The Q4 e-tron's charging capacity is up to 125 kW, and Audi says it plans to offer some free charging on the Volkswagen Group's Electrify America network. We can expect the same kind of offer in Canada. As As we’ve seen with various other EVs, steering wheel-mounted paddles allow the driver to adjust the level of regenerative braking triggered when the accelerator pedal is released.

2022 Audi Q4 e-tron, profile

A 10.1-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system is standard, as is a 10.3-inch screen for the instrument cluster. An augmented reality head-up display is also included.

The Q4 e-tron is actually meant to be a more luxurious variant of the Volkswagen ID.4. And, aesthetically, even if it remains a matter of taste, we have to say the Q4 e-tron's looks are pretty spectacular. This is also true for the interior presentation, which is visually impressive. We’ll know more about that when we get in the model.

The 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron is expected towards the end of this year.