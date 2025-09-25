Audi Confirms Gasoline-Powered Q9 for 2026

A New Giant to Take on the Americans

After upgrading several models, including the new Q3, Audi is preparing to launch its largest SUV to date: the Q9. Scheduled for the 2026 model year, the Q9 will not be available until late next year. It will first be offered in Europe before crossing the Atlantic to North America.

The first thing that strikes you about the Q9 is its size. At over 5.35 meters (17.5 feet) long, 2 meters (6.6 feet) wide, and with a generous wheelbase of over 3.10 meters (10.2 feet), it surpasses its big brother, the Q7. The Q9 will thus directly compete with the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Lincoln Navigator, and Cadillac Escalade.

The interior has three rows of seats and can easily accommodate six to seven passengers. It features a spacious trunk and a finish worthy of a true limousine. In terms of comfort and technology, certain versions of the Q9 will feature a high-definition head-up display, a dedicated passenger screen, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system.

2026 Audi Q9 | Photo: Auto123

Powerful Engines and Towing Capacity

The Q9 range promises to be varied under the hood. For Canada, Audi is planning several engine options, all of which are equipped with Quattro all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

- The 45 TFSI offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 265 horsepower.

The 45 TFSI offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 265 horsepower. - The 55 TFSI features a 340-horsepower V6 engine.

- There are also rumors of a plug-in hybrid variant called the 60 TFSIe with more than 460 horsepower and up to 80 km of electric range—figures comparable to those of its competitors.

Built on the re-engineered MLB Evo platform, the Q9 offers enhanced interior space, versatility, and above all, towing capacity of around 8,000 pounds. This surpasses the capacity of other luxury SUVs in its class, as Audi targets outdoor enthusiasts. Advanced options such as four-wheel steering and adaptive suspension will also be available.

Style and Arrival Date

In terms of design, the Q9 features a familiar style with split headlights, a large vertical grille, and characteristics typical of Audi vehicles. The first prototypes spotted in Europe and China confirm this design.

According to sources, the gasoline-powered vehicle will be joined by an SQ9 version with a V8 engine. However, hybrid variants will not be available until much later.

Currently, there is no confirmation as to the exact arrival date of this vehicle in Canada. Its launch is expected to coincide with the redesign of the Audi Q7 SUV, which is already known in this country.