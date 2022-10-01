• Audi is recalling 50,000 vehicles to fix a very unusual potential problem.

• The A6 sedan is the most-affected model targeted by the recall (32,585 units).

• The loss of power resulting from the glitch could be sudden, which poses an actual danger.

Recalls are commonplace throughout the industry and they are also inevitable. After all, vehicles are designed by humans... and humans aren't perfect.

Most recalls are caused by common problems. But sometimes the reasons are more unusual. Cae in pint, a new recall campaign announced by Audi for its A6 and A7 (from 2019 to 2020), A6 Allroad, S6 and S7 (from 2020 to 2022), and RS6 and RS7 (from 2021 and 2022). The majority of the approximately 50,000 recalled vehicles are A6s (32,585).

The cause? If fluid is spilled in the area normally occupied by rear seat passengers, it could spill onto a module under the centre seat. If this happens, a short circuit could result in the activation of an emergency mode where the vehicle's power would be significantly reduced. It is possible to drive and steer the vehicle in this situation, but only to get it to its destination. The sudden loss of power is what is dangerous, because if it occurs at the wrong time, it can increase the risk of an accident.

Audi's notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicates that the affected vehicles were built without a protective cover on the module in question.

If the situation occurs, the driver will at least receive warning messages. As of October, 46 cases had been reported in the U.S., but there were no injuries or accidents, Audi said.

Owners will be notified by January 20, 2023. A cover will be installed to protect the module.