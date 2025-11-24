Audi is taking a bold turn in China with the launch of an electric sub-brand simply named AUDI, and you’ll look in vain for any sign of the famous four-ring logo on the first model to be presented. The new AUDI E SUV concept is the brand’s flagship, combining the "long-roof" design typical of Ingolstadt, advanced technology and impressive power.

An SUV tailored for China, developed with SAIC

Designed with the Chinese partner SAIC, the new E SUV is based on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform. It’s only the second model from the Chinese company since it launched last year.

This approach aims to merge German technical expertise with Chinese digital innovation, in a market rapidly transitioning to electric mobility.

| Photo: Audi

Significant range

The AUDI E SUV is powered by two electric motors totaling 500 kW (good for about 670 hp). The powertrain allows what is a large SUV to go from 0 to 100 km/h in about 5 seconds, according to its makers. The EV is equipped with a 109-kWh battery and an 800V architecture, which offers fast charging that allows for recovering 320 km in less than 10 minutes. Its estimated range reaches 700 km (WLTP cycle).

With this level of efficiency, this SUV is ready to compete with Chinese leaders such as BYD, NIO, and Xiaomi.

Ultra-advanced driver assistance

The concept features the new Audi 360 Driving Assist system, designed for semi-autonomous driving. This system includes highway assistance, urban traffic management, and automated parking. The goal is to offer a "relaxing and safe" experience, according to Audi, by integrating more artificial intelligence into daily use.

| Photo: Audi

Will we see it in Canada or the U.S.?

Unlikely. Audi has not given any hint of an export to North America. This SUV appears destined to remain a domestic Chinese product.

Verdict: Audi plays a new identity card

Abandonment of the well-known logo, ultra-powerful engine, record range, advanced driving technology: Audi is using China as a true laboratory where its future is being incubated. This SUV will likely never leave Asia, but it will likely influence the future of the brand.

| Photo: Audi