Detroit Auto Show returns to January

The Detroit International Auto Show, known as the NAIAS (North American International Auto Show), is returning to its historic January schedule, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which organizes the show, announced.

Over the past five years, the event has seen many twists and turns.

The last time it was held in January was in 2019. At that time, organizers announced they were moving it to June 2020 to make it a more social, summertime celebration, including outdoor exhibits.

Because the city of Detroit, in January... well, there are more inviting destinations.

Anyway, in 2020, with Covid, it was dead quiet. In 2021, it was supposed to start again, but the restrictions were still in place and the show didn't really take place, although a mini-party (Motor Bella) was organized.

The first Detroit Motor Show since 2019 was held in 2022, then moved to September. We had a second such edition last year, but in both cases, the absence of most manufacturers meant that a wind of sadness blew over the city.

We'll be back in January, starting in 2025. We certainly hope to bring the NAIAS back to life.

The Detroit International Auto Show is back Photo: Detroit Auto Show

Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Show and Dealer Association, said in a press release:

"The Detroit Auto Show is excited to announce that the event will return to its roots and take place in January. Our primary goal is to create the most impactful show possible. After discussions with many stakeholders, we believe a January date makes perfect sense. In an ever-changing global automotive landscape, this update reflects our efforts to continue to rethink the Detroit Auto Show while staying true to our traditional focus: getting people excited about vehicles.

The Detroit News, which reported the news, mentioned that one of the reasons organizers moved the show to January was because it was difficult to attract families in September. Those families had just spent time, energy and money getting their kids back to school.

So we'll have to make do with the milder September weather for the next edition. If this revitalizes the event and brings back the builders, then we will have made the right decision.

We'll have to wait until mid-January next year to find out. The Detroit Auto Show will open its doors to the public from January 11 to 20, 2025.