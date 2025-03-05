Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ben & Jerry's Partners with Rivian for New Ice Cream Truck

The new electric delivery van/ice cream truck produced by Rivian for Ben & Jerry's | Photo: Rivian
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectSpeedy
Benoit Charette
 Ben & Jerry's goes electric with Rivian ice cream truck

Who doesn't love some good cold ice cream? From now on, you can enjoy one without any carbon impact, thanks to a new collaboration between Ben & Jerry's and Rivian.

The famous ice cream manufacturer is swapping its old combustion-engine trucks for a 100-percent electric vehicle based on the Rivian Commercial Van (RCV 500). Equipped with a 100-kWh battery, the truck can travel 259 km on a full charge.

To help ensure optimal temperatures at all times, an additional air-conditioning system has been installed on the roof.

A SXSW debut
Ben & Jerry's first electric ice cream truck will make its debut at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

After that event, the first two units will hit the road to criss-cross the U.S., taking part in pop-up events and bringing good vibes to ice cream lovers.

The Rivian ice cream truck
The Rivian ice cream truck | Photo: Rivian

We have yet to see what the interior looks like, but the outside features a colourful Ben & Jerry's livery, with the brand's logo prominently displayed.

A new era for food trucks?
With the end of its exclusivity deal with Amazon, Rivian can now sell its RCV 500 to other companies; Ben & Jerry's could be the first of a long list of interested customers.

By combining clean energy and gourmet pleasure, this project paves the way for a new generation of electric food trucks.

The future will tell us if other brands follow suit. But for now, it's nice - and fitting - to see the folks who brought you Jerry Garcia as an ice cream flavour go electric.

Benoit Charette
Benoit Charette
Automotive expert
  • More than 30 years of experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 65 test drives last year
  • Attended more than 200 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 