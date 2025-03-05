Ben & Jerry's Partners with Rivian for New Ice Cream Truck

Who doesn't love some good cold ice cream? From now on, you can enjoy one without any carbon impact, thanks to a new collaboration between Ben & Jerry's and Rivian.

The famous ice cream manufacturer is swapping its old combustion-engine trucks for a 100-percent electric vehicle based on the Rivian Commercial Van (RCV 500). Equipped with a 100-kWh battery, the truck can travel 259 km on a full charge.

To help ensure optimal temperatures at all times, an additional air-conditioning system has been installed on the roof.

A SXSW debut

Ben & Jerry's first electric ice cream truck will make its debut at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

After that event, the first two units will hit the road to criss-cross the U.S., taking part in pop-up events and bringing good vibes to ice cream lovers.

The Rivian ice cream truck | Photo: Rivian

We have yet to see what the interior looks like, but the outside features a colourful Ben & Jerry's livery, with the brand's logo prominently displayed.

A new era for food trucks?

With the end of its exclusivity deal with Amazon, Rivian can now sell its RCV 500 to other companies; Ben & Jerry's could be the first of a long list of interested customers.

By combining clean energy and gourmet pleasure, this project paves the way for a new generation of electric food trucks.

The future will tell us if other brands follow suit. But for now, it's nice - and fitting - to see the folks who brought you Jerry Garcia as an ice cream flavour go electric.