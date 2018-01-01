Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Bentley Hits 20,000 Sales of its Bentayga

Bentley caused quite a shock five years ago when it launched its first proper SUV. The opulent Bentayga, considered a heretical gesture on the part of the company by some, has proven a huge success for the luxury automaker. This week, the company announced that it has now sold more than 20,000 units of the Bentayga, which is assembled at the Bentley plant in Crewe, in the United Kingdom.

The model has become of the brand’s most popular products, even if it has but a fraction of the history of the Continental GT and the Flying Spur. And sales continue to climb, the model having increased its sales in 2019 by 18% over the year prior.

The Bentley lists at nearly $300,000m and if you’re wondering how that’s justified, consider that each vehicle takes over 100 hours to be assembled on a production line manned by a team of 230 craftsmen, each one assembling his or her portion by hand. That doesn’t explain all of that exorbitant asking price, but it helps.  

Without doubt, the arrival of the Bentayga has spurred the company into strong growth. Bentley has posted sales growth every year for the past seven, in fact; last year it sold 11,006 units around the world, compared to 10,494 in 2018.

In order, the four largest markets for the luxury brand are the Americas, Europe, China and the U.K.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Bentley Bentayga, in white
Photo: Bentley
Bentley Bentayga, in white

You May Also Like

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan is recalling 1.8 million vehicles, including over 49,000 in Canada, due to a problem with a potentially sticky secondary hood latch. The model identif...

Ford Confirms Bronco Will be Unveiled in July

Ford Confirms Bronco Will be Unveiled in July

Ford has confirmed that it will now put on the big reveal of its revived Bronco SUV in July. The unveiling of the model was originally to take place in March...

Top 10 Plug-in Hybrid SUVs in Canada in 2020… with an extra one thrown in

Top 10 Plug-in Hybrid SUVs in Canada in 2020… with an ext...

Discover our updated ranking of the Top 10 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs currently (or soon) available on the Canadian market! From mass-market to luxury brands, the c...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2013 Nissan Altima
Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hoo...
Article
2021 Ford Bronco
Ford Confirms Bronco Will be Unveiled in July
Article
2020 BMW M5
The Next BMW M5 Could Be Plug-In Hybrid or Al...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Confirms Bronco Will be Unveiled in July
Ford Confirms Bronco Will be ...
Video
Nissan Gives Video Preview of the Next Z
Nissan Gives Video Preview of...
Video
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scale Replica of its Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scal...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 