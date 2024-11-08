Bentley to offer its first all-electric model in 2026

Bentley will offer its first electric model in 2026

We've known for a long time that Bentley would be going all-electric. Now we know when it will offer its first model that won't be powered by a gasoline engine - in 2026.

The company launched its electrification strategy in 2018 with the Bentayga hybrid. Today, it offers plug-in hybrid versions of its Continental GT and Flying Spur models.

As for the new product, not surprisingly, it will be a sport utility vehicle. In fact, the company's CEO, Frank-Steffen Walliser, has described it as a luxury urban SUV. According to him, the new model will measure less than five metres, which means that its format will be more compact, with all that this implies when talking about a brand like Bentley, where nothing is really "small".

From what we understand from the industry, imagine a vehicle that takes the template of a Porsche Cayenne. In fact, it will be built on the same structure that will house the electric version of Porsche's popular SUV.

For the moment, no technical details are known about this first all-electric Bentley, but this being Bentley, we have every right to expect something convincing. Frank-Steffen Walliser mentioned that range and charging speed would be priorities.

He also wanted to reassure everyone that even though the car would be all-electric, it would respect the spirit of what a Bentley product is all about. This would include a distinctive sound because, again, this is Bentley where part of the experience has always been the music of mechanics.

Bentley, like other companies, is committed to an all-electric future, but recognizes that the transition may take longer than expected and may be more difficult in some markets.

We're sure to have more details in the coming months, when we may well see this new electric model at a motor show. We'll be watching closely.