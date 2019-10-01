Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Bentley Recalls... One Vehicle

The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) released a piece of information at the end of February that just has to make owners of “more affordable” vehicle everywhere smile. Luxury carmaker Bentley is issuing a recall of a single, solitary 2020 Flying Spur. The cause? A potentially leaky fuel tank.

One vehicle!

The recall, announced on February 23, explains that the model concerned was built on August 20, 2020 and that it may have a fuel tank that was not properly welded at the factory. If this is the case, it could result in a fuel leak and potentially cause a fire.

According to NHTSA, Bentley plans to notify the unfortunate owner on March 12. The suspense must be killing Flying Spur owners everywhere. The dealer will replace the tank at no charge. Hopefully, the unlucky owner will at least get use of a service car while their vehicle is in the shop.

If you believe you might be the owner of the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur in question, you can contact the company's customer service department at 1 800-777-6923 to know for sure. Bentley's reference number for this recall is RE21/07 (RB88).

