To own and drive a luxury vehicle like a Bentley requires means, obviously. Lots of means in fact. To own and drive a highly modified vehicle, you also need money to spare, because that costs. But to own and drive a luxury vehicle that’s been highly modified, well then you must have a whole other level of money to burn.

We’re guessing that’s the case for the owner of this 2005 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This is a model that can easily fetch around $50,000 on the used market. But this vehicle’s British owner decided to transform his prized luxury ride into a... pickup truck.

The 2005 Bentley Continental Flying Spur was handed over to the DC Customs Group for a makeover in its shop. The company is typically commissioned to work on customizing older Volkswagen models and exotic cars.

In January 2020, the Bentley entered the DC Customs warehouse where the team began by welding the rear doors shut. The roofline was then shortened and, as you can see, the entire rear end was transformed into a body good for lugging cargo. This one has a teak finish that shouldn’t really receive any material that could damage it. The interior has been modified with the addition of a leather headliner, but the front end is unchanged.

Under the hood of this Flying Spur is a 583-hp twin-turbo W12 engine, which actually makes this pickup a beast capable of rivaling the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX.

On its Instagram page, DC Customs recounts the experience: “The Bentley Flying Spur pickup left us today after one of the biggest builds and biggest challenges to date. A lot of people thought we were mad cutting up a Flying Spur - probably right, lol - and thought it just wouldn't look good. But personally, I think we nailed it and must admit that we're proud of this one.”



We'll never see this pickup on the road because of its provenance, but who knows, maybe others will be inspired to do the same here. It’s a pretty unique and bold idea, let's face it.