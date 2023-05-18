• Auto123 presents its 2023 awards in 22 categories.

• For the Best Subcompact SUV in 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

• In the running are the BMW X1/X2 duo, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLB.

• The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the luxury subcompact SUV segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

The growing luxury subcompact SUV segment is the gateway to the more premium auto brands, and it's an opportunity for lovers of those brands to get their hands on a car with a logo they’ve long dreamed of.

Beware, however, that prices are not as affordable as one might think in this category. Fortunately, manufacturers have improved their offer, so that the models that stand out offer something interesting to consumers.

That's the case with the three products that made it to our podium for 2023: the Mercedes-Benz GLB, Volvo XC40 and BMW X1 / X2 duo. Which one appealed to our panelists?

It wasn't an easy choice, because each one offers attractive features.

With the GLB, you have the choice of two different mechanics and two different personalities, as well as a state-of-the-art multimedia system, and perhaps the best visual presentation in the category. The model is pretty attractive as well, that's worth mentioning.

2023 Volvo XC40 Photo: Volvo

The Volvo XC40 is also a very nice-looking SUV with an interesting driving balance. Its multimedia interface can be irritating, however, which costs it precious points.

2023 BMW X1 Photo: D.Boshouwers

As for the BMWs, we’re talking about possibly the most fun-to-drive models in this category. When the M treatment is applied (X2), we find a resolutely sporty utility vehicle.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLB Photo: Mercedes-Benz

In the end, it was the Mercedes-Benz GLB that came out on top, because of its balance and overall design.