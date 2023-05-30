Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Pricing, Details Confirmed for Canada

The revised GLC 300 model will start at $58,900 CAD, or $7,300 more than previously Automotive columnist: , Updated:

The new 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

•    Mercedes-Benz Canada has announced pricing for the 2023 GLC SUV.

•    The revised model gets a starting price of $58,900 CAD for the GLC 300 4MATIC SUV.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC, set to become available this coming June, is getting a starting price of $58,900 CAD, as per the automaker’s announcement today. That’s a considerable increase over the $51,600 MSRP of the outgoing GLC model.

Not counting the coupe version previously unveiled and set to launch at the start of 2024, there are five packages for the 2023 GLC in the offering. 

Interior of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Seating of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Premium Package (cost $3,875 CAD)
This adds to the base model several luxury and convenience features. Among them, live traffic updates, Mercedes’s navigation feature, 360-degree camera and transparent hood for off-road navigation. This package also delivers a panoramic sunroof, illuminated door-sill panels, keyless entry and drive, foot-activated trunk opening and traffic sign assist.

Premium Plus Package ($3,650)
This can be had only in combo with the Premium Package, and it adds integration of augmented reality to the navigation and unique digital-light technology, as well as enhanced glass for noise and heat reduction, Burmester 3D Surround Sound system and head-up display.

Exterior design of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Black 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Intelligent Drive Package ($2,700)
Also requires getting the Premium Package, this adds features to the safety and driver-assist suite of systems. Buyers get route-based speed adaptation, active blind spot assist, active steering assist, active lane keeping assist, active speed limit assist, active lane change assist, evasive steering assist pre-safe plus, active emergency stop assist, active distance assist distronic and active stop-and-go assist.

AMG Line ($3,400)
This delivers great sportiness to the GLC SUV, especially in terms of aesthetics. This is done via silver paddle shifters, 19-inch AMG twin 5-spoke wheels, sport steering wheel, AMG floor mats, AMG aluminum sport pedals with rubber studs and sport brake system, as well AMG exterior styling elements.

AMG Line with Night Package ($3,900)
This adds a darker look, encompassing all the features from the AMG Line and adding glossy black exterior elements such as 19-inch AMG twin 5-spoke wheels in black and black roof rails. Inside there are AMG aluminum sport pedals and rubber studs. The sport brake system is also part of this package.

Rear of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Profile of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Recall that for 2023, the GLC SUV has gotten bigger, increasing interior and cargo space, and features a more dynamic design overall. Another notable update is the integration of the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system. Mercedes is including more standard equipment in the base model for 2023.

The only version of the GLC offered on launch is the GLC 300 4MATIC, which is all-wheel drive and runs on a 4-cylinder 2.0L engine delivering 255 hp (same as before) and 295 lb-ft of torque (or 22 more than previously), working with support from a 48-volt light-hybrid system. The 9-speed auto transmission returns for 2023.

Three-quarters rear of 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

