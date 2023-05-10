• Auto123 presents its annual awards in 22 different categories.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the full-size luxury car segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

No car segment incarnates the concept of prestige better than full-size luxury sedans. Yes, full-size SUVs play a bit of the same role today, but the car remains the very expression of success and wealth in this class and price range.

As a result, automakers competing in it have always sought to outdo themselves – and each other! - in offering the ultimate in luxury. Here, the goal is not just to seduce buyers, but to retain them. Not surprisingly, there are some great cars in this category. Two of our three finalists are names you would really expect of find: the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Porsche Panamera. But the arrival of the Genesis G90 in the discussion shows how much Hyundai's luxury brand has accomplished in just six years.

White 2023 Genesis G90 Photo: D.Boshouwers

Let's start with the upstart. The G90 was renewed last year and in the process, its level of luxury has been taken to another level. This car is presidential, nothing less. The rear seats are absolutely regal and include the executive seat that can extend when the front passenger seat is pushed forward. When it comes to delivering comfort, refinement and driving luxury, this Korean automaker is all business.

Black 2023 Mercedes Benz S-Class Photo: Mercedes-Benz

As for Mercedes-Benz, the S-Class needs no introduction by this point. All of its derivatives must also be included in this discussion, and there are several of those because, yes, the company is making a lot of money with this model. Any company president would be happy to show up at their big-shot meeting sitting in the back of this impressive limousine.

Purple 2023 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Photo: Porsche

Finally, with the Porsche Panamera, you get the ultimate in luxury, but also in performance. In fact, this car is definitely the only one of our three finalists that owners are more likely to want to drive themselves than be chauffeured around in. Perhaps that's why it's the one that appealed to a majority of our experts, enough so that we're giving it the award for 2023.

Simply put, the 2023 Porsche Panamera does everything right.