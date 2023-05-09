• Auto123 presents its annual awards in 22 different categories.

• For the Best Midsize Luxury Car of 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

• In the running are the Cadillac CT5, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series.

• The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the midsize luxury car segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

The mid-size luxury sedan category is – and has been for some time – largely a battle of the German models: the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6. The first two stood out once again this year, but in another reflection of the impressive strides Cadillac has made in the last few years, the Cadillac CT5 is once again on the podium.

There was gnashing of teeth as our panel of experts tried to pick a winner in this segment, as each of the finalist models offers a lot. In fact, we could almost have put the names in a hat and held a draw.

White 2022 Cadillac-CT5-V-Blackwing Photo: Cadillac

With the Cadillac CT5, we discover a very well-built sedan that Cadillac can be proud of. It's a surprisingly pleasant car to drive, with a balance that puts a smile on your face. It also offers that seductive difference.

Red BMW 5 Series M Competition Photo: D.Boshouwers

As for BMW, what more can be said about the 5-Series, still a sedan that offers a very interesting marriage between great comfort and performance? However, it has become increasingly fancy and refined over the years, to the point it is more anonymous than it used to be.

Black Mercedes-Benz E-Class Photo: Mercedes-Benz

As for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, it offers a complete range of models, with the added bonus of a very attractive wagon with the All-Terrain variant. Efficiency and discretion characterize this sedan. And let's not forget the AMG variants that always add the kind of spice we like to a model.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class received the most first-place votes, ahead of the Cadillac CT5, which put up a tough fight.