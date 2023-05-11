• Auto123 presents its annual awards in 22 different categories.

• For the Best Sports Car (5-cylinder+ engine) Over $80,000 in 2023, here are our finalists and winner!

• In the running are the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Porsche 911 and Porsche Cayman GTS/GT4 RS.

• The three finalists are all purchases that are recommended by the Auto123 team.

Every year, you our readers are kind enough to await with interest Auto123's verdicts in declaring the winners across various vehicle categories. This year, the battles were once again ferocious, with many of the votes very close. There were arguments and maybe a couple of tears.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, 22 vehicles were declared winners in their category. If you want to know what are recommended buys in the sports car (5-cylinder+, over $80,000) segment, here’s what happened this year in this category.

After presenting the category of sports cars with a 5-cylinder engine or more, but with a price tag of less than $80,000, here is the same category, but for cars with a base price of more than $80,000.

So we're dealing with fundamentally different products here, but one thing remained the same: the voting was close. After much arguing and teeth-gnashing, three models made it to the podium: the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Porsche 911 and Porsche Cayman GTS/GT4 RS.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Photo: Chevrolet

First, a new version of the Chevrolet Corvette is in the running this year. The Z06 runs on a 5.5L V8 with a flat crankshaft, all the better to go fast with my dear. It offers a whopping 670 hp and a driving experience designed for the racetrack. The base model already sticks to the road like Velcro, but this Z06 version does it even better.

2023 Porsche 911 T Photo: D.Heyman

Then comes the Porsche 911. If there’s a sports car that needs no introduction, this is it. From one year to the next, the German automaker offers around 20 different variants, so there’s always something for everyone (everyone being, anyone with deep pockets). Here in our case and just about any time there’s discussion of the best sports car on the market, the Porsche 911 is always in the mix.

2023 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Photo: Porsche

Finally, the third model that caught the attention of our experts is the Porsche Cayman GTS/GT4 RS duo. This car offers a different experience than the 911, but it's just as exciting. Quite frankly, it's often a matter of taste that will make one model win over another, because it's excellent with each variant.

In the end, it was the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 that stood out, proving beyond any doubt that this model has nothing to envy the 911, whether in base configuration or in track-ready Z06 iteration. Definitely one of the most impressive vehicles in the industry and a price/power ratio that defies all competition.