BMW Is Ending Competition Models (Sort Of)

BMW is phasing out the Competition designation on its M models, a strategic turn dictated by evolving demand and a desire to streamline the lineup.

BMW M CEO Frank van Meel says that more than 80 percent of M buyers have been opting directly for the Competition version, making the base designation beneath it unnecessary. All future M models will thus be positioned, in terms of power and equipment, at the level of the former Competition, and the range will now extend across three variations: M, CS and CSL.

Logical shift

This evolution reflects a strong trend in the industry: demand systematically shifts towards the highest-performing versions. At BMW, this led to the realization that the Competition version was no longer an option, but the standard sought by customers.

Thus, on the next generation of models, like the M2 or the M5 expected for 2026, the Competition offering will disappear in favour of a single configuration, the most muscular one.

For purists and enthusiasts, this means that entry-level M models will inherit the level of power, technology, and options that made the previous Competition models famous.

The hope is also that BMW's strategy will help avoid confusion linked to the multiplication of versions for each model.

Simplified but powerful lineup

The “standard” M models will now integrate the complete package: generalized xDrive all-wheel drive, increased power (for example, 523 hp for the M3 and M4 Competition) and sporty equipment. From there, customers can aim for the CS (lightened, but track-focused) and CSL (exclusive and radical) versions.

Note that the M3 and M4 will still offer a Competition version in 2026, but only temporarily, while the lineup harmonizes. The removal of the badge will gradually extend to all models, including the current X5 M Competition.

Performance lovers will no longer have to choose between power and accessibility: the Competition level is becoming the norm. The flip side is that we can expect an average price increase for BMW’s performance cars, since base versions will no longer be offered.

It remains to see how this strategy will influence the brand image and pricing, especially while rivals like Porsche rely on a multitude of versions.