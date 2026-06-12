BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Unveiled at Le Mans

BMW M has chosen the 24 Hours of Le Mans to unveil its latest and greatest project: the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse. It constitutes the clearest look to date of the upcoming all-electric M3, which is expected to get the i3 M moniker. That model will pave the way for the M brand’s future generation of performance EVs.

What is still technically a design study – virtually no details regarding specs were shared today – looks quite close to production-ready. It also sends a message that the M brand is embracing electrification with no intention of compromising its signature performance identity.

The choice of Le Mans for the reveal is of course meaningful. Unveiled alongside the BMW M Hybrid V8 endurance racer, the concept inherits motorsport DNA. It proudly wears the racer's signature yellow daytime running lights, a visual cue meant to bind circuit performance to future showroom models.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

Design of the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse

Visually, the concept distances itself from mainstream minimalist EV styling, opting instead for an aggressive, functional exterior carved by aerodynamics. It uses a regular i3 body shell but dials up the aggression with blistered wheel arches, prominent shark-nose front end, dual-motor cooling duct in the V-shaped hood and aerodynamic M exterior mirrors reminiscent of a supercar.

A triptych front bumper structures airflow, while a massive floating rear diffuser works in tandem with a distinct ducktail spoiler to maximize high-speed downforce.

| Photo: BMW

Powertrain of the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse

BMW was largely mum regarding technical specifications, but the automaker did confirm some details. The vehicle will sit on the 800-volt Gen6 architecture and feature a skateboard-style battery pack with a usable capacity exceeding 100 kWh. This battery uses advanced, M-specific ‘4680’ cylindrical cells designed for high energy density and superior thermal tolerance under continuous track loads.

The mechanical heart of the concept is the new BMW M eDrive architecture. It deploys a monster quad-motor powertrain that includes two independent electric motors per axle and is controlled by BMW M Dynamic Performance Control (DPC) software. The four-motor arrangement allows for instant, wheel-by-wheel torque vectoring capable of sharp trajectory corrections at the outer limit of grip.

Total system output is widely expected to exceed 700 hp.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

Interior of the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse

Inside, the cabin follows a driver-centric minimalist approach. Highlights include four bucket seats crafted from sustainable plant-based fibres, two-tone Merino leather, tactile black nubuck finishes and a floating dashboard with a hexagonal backlit knit fabric. Notably, the steering wheel features shift paddles and four distinct red buttons, hinting at customizable driving dynamics.

With testing already underway, the production version is anticipated to debut in late 2027 for the 2028 model-year.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW