Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

It’s the End for the BMW i8

BMW is putting an end to its i8 sports model, after a short six-year run.

The production version of the i8, the German automaker’s first plug-in hybrid model, was first introduced at the Frankfurt auto show in 2013, and first entered the American market in 2014.

In 2018, BMW refreshed the i8 coupe and introduced a roadster version.

Last year on the large U.S. market, the model did see its sales increase by 43%, to 1,102 units. The increase was even stronger in Canada, where the i8 went from a measly 18 units sold in 2018 to 264 last year.

BMW is shelving its i8 while it turns its focus to developing and introducing several new models powered by electricity, as part of its ambitious plan to market 25 electrified models by 2023.

Production of the iNext SUV is set to begin in the middle of 2021. After that comes the i4 sedan, production of which should start late that same year. The latter model was given a virtual premiere earlier this month following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show.

The i4 sedan and the iNext SUV should each benefit from a range of around 600 km, according to the European testing cycle; this should translate into between 450 and 500 km in North America.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

BMW i8
Photo: BMW
BMW i8

You May Also Like

Los Angeles 2019: BMW and its Cavalcade of New Products

Los Angeles 2019: BMW and its Cavalcade of New Products

BMW brought a full arsenal of new products to the Los Angeles Auto Show, including a 2 Series, a big Gran Coupe, the X5 and X6 M and two Minis – including an...

BMW Said to Be Working on an X8 SUV… Including a Hybrid

BMW Said to Be Working on an X8 SUV… Including a Hybrid

German automaker BMW is currently working on an X8 SUV, according to the BMWBlog website. While the company has not confirmed even the existence of the model...

Paris 2018: BMW confirms i4 will debut in 2021

Paris 2018: BMW confirms i4 will debut in 2021

In the midst of presenting several new models at the 2018 Paris Motor Show this week, German automaker BMW also confirmed that it would welcome a new rookie ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Dodge Hornet concept, 2006
FCA Reserves the Hornet and Dodge Hornet Names
Article
Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant in Germany
FCA, Volkswagen and Ferrari Announce Factory ...
Article
The Formula E Season Suspended
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted...
Video
James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
James Bond Waylaid by Coronav...
Video
Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 