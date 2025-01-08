The Afeela 1, the long-awaited car born of a partnership between Sony and Honda, will hit the market in mid-2026.

Last year, we saw the electric sedan at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas. It’s back there for this year's edition, and this time Sony Honda Mobility announced pricing, as well as when it plans to build it and start marketing it.

Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela 1 | Photo: Sony Honda Mobility

Pricing of Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela 1

The Afeela 1 will start at $89,900 USD, in Origin configuration. A Signature variant will also be offered, with a price tag of $102,900. This variant will of course offer more equipment, including 21-inch wheels, a rear passenger entertainment system and a central camera surveillance system.

Three colours will be available: grey, white and black. So much for originality.

The three colours of Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela 1 | Photo: Sony Honda Mobility

The models will come as standard with a free three-year subscription to the Group's connected services, which will include Afeela Intelligent Drive, a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system that uses 40 sensors to operate. The model will also feature a personal assistant (Afeela Personal Agent) to help with control of the car's functions and, apparently, to be able to converse with occupants.

The subscription also includes several entertainment-related contents, customizable digital themes for the screens and 5G data connectivity. After the first three years, owners will need to take out a subscription to continue enjoying the services; details are forthcoming regarding all that.

Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela 1, front | Photo: Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela 1, rear | Photo: Sony Honda Mobility

As for the features surrounding the model's datasheet, it's still meager. The car will be equipped with Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port, giving owners access to a wider charging network.

The Afeela is expected to offer some 500 km of range, thanks to a 91.0-kWh lithium-ion battery. The configuration comprises two 241-hp electric motors, one on each axle, for all-wheel drive. The sedan also gets air suspension.

For the rest, we'll have to wait for more information. One thing's for sure, with the Afeela 1 due to arrive next year, we can expect further presentations in the course of the year.

The Afeela 1 will be assembled at Honda's Ohio plant. Initially, it will only be sold in California. The rest is still to be announced.

Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela 1, interior | Photo: Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela 1, front row | Photo: Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela 1, second row | Photo: Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela 1, in profile | Photo: Sony Honda Mobility