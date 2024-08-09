• Humanoid robots passed tests at BMW's assembly plant in South Carolina.

Robots are not new to the automotive manufacturing process. In fact, they've been around for decades. What’s different with the new-generation robots on the way, however, is that they’re far more human-like in form and appearance and they’re capable of learning thanks to artificial intelligence.

Tesla developed its Optimus robot in 2021. Another company to have designed such a tool is California-based firm Figure. The latest version of their model, Figure 02, recently passed a successful test program at BMW's Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. Basically, the 02 model is more powerful than the 01, and it has more cameras and sensors, making it more maneuverable.

BMW says it just completed a test program of Figure 02 lasting several weeks. The robot performed tasks such as inserting sheet metal parts inside a specific mechanism, which were then assembled to form the chassis of a vehicle.

The video clearly shows its capabilities.

No way you can watch this and not wonder about the threat to jobs. We're not there yet, to be clear, and we should also consider that in many cases, a robot can perform physically difficult and monotonous tasks without feeling the physical or psychological effects.

And with artificial intelligence, future robots will be able to learn to perfect different tasks. They will also be able to interact with the humans around them.

BMW said the results were promising and that it is now considering possible tasks for humanoid robots throughout the production process. The automaker did not say when the first units of the Figure 02 might be used.

The Figure 02 robot, at work | Photo: BMW

The Figure 02 robot, with a vehicle component | Photo: BMW