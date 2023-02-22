2024 BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition unveiled

Photo: BMW 2024 BMW X6 M Competition and 2024 BMW X5 M Competition - Three-quarters rear

• BMW updates its X5 M and X6 M models for 2024.

• Both vehicles benefit from styling tweaks.

• Only the Competition versions are kept in the catalog.

• A light 48-volt hybrid system is added to the powertrain mix.

A few weeks ago, BMW presented aesthetically updated versions of its X5 and X6 SUVs. The latter, remember, is essentially a coupe version of the former.

This week, it's the turn of the performance variants prepared by the M division to show their improvements for 2024.

On the menu are more defined styling, a simplification of the offering and the addition of a light hybrid system.

Photo: BMW 2024 BMW X5 M Competition - Three-quarters front

On the styling front, the changes are in line with what has been done with the regular models. The lights have been refined and the front nostrils have been slightly redesigned, but not in an overly exaggerated way as seen with some models like the M3 and M4 cars. Black accents have been added to connect the two grilles to the lower centre air intakes. The effect is quite noticeable.

Photo: BMW 2024 BMW X6 M Competition - Interior

Photo: BMW 2024 BMW X6 M Competition - Seating

On board, the biggest change is the integration of the dual curved screen that serves as the instrument cluster and the multimedia system. Ambient lighting with crystalline patterns is also added and M Competition versions come standard with carbon fiber accents.

Speaking of the Competition versions, they are now the only ones found with the X5 M and X6 M.

In terms of performance, things are virtually unchanged from last year's Competition models. A twin-turbocharged 4.4L V8 engine, tuned to deliver 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, will still be found under the hood of these models. The difference is the integration of a 48-volt mild hybrid system inside the eight-speed automatic transmission. It offers an additional 12 hp and 147 lb-ft of torque to make starting from a standstill easier, as well as allowing for a smoother start/stop transition. The 0-97 km/h time is still 3.7 seconds.

Production of the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will begin in April. Before that, the two monsters will be shown to the public at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, which is scheduled to take place next week, from March 2 to 5 to be precise.

Photo: BMW 2024 BMW X5 M Competition - Profile