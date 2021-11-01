A first rough view of the production BMW XM

Last year, BMW unveiled a spectacular concept in the form of the XM. Camouflaged prototypes are already in their testing phase, but until now, we had no images or sketches showing what the production model was going to look like.

We still don't have any official images to go on. However, on patent application documents from Japan, sketches showing a drawing of the SUV reveal an XM as it will be defined in a market-ready configuration.

What's very special about this model is that it's the first vehicle developed entirely by BMW's M division since the legendary M1 of the 1970s. In other words, all the other M products we've seen since then have been inspired by regular versions offered by the brand. There will be no XM model other than the beast born within the performance branch.

The model is expected later this year as a 2023 product.

What's interesting is that most of the elements of the concept seem to have been retained, such as the huge grilles, the headlights composed of two sections, as well as the stacked exhaust tips. A charging port is also visible on the front fender on the driver's side.

You guessed it, we get the best of both worlds with this performance monster. A twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine will be bolted under the hood, but thanks to its electrical inputs, its power will consist of 750 horsepower and 737 ft-lb of torque. This will make it the most powerful BMW in history... and the ability to drive in all-electric mode for short distances.

It remains to be seen what the range will look like. We can imagine other variants, less powerful and non-hybridized as a curtain raiser.

The XM is a model strongly inspired by the X7, but it will only seat five. A version with two seats in the second row is also considered.

Production of the XM will take place at BMW's Spartanburg, South Carolina plant. The model will be offered at over $100,000, that's for sure, but we don't have any specific information about the Canadian equipment yet.

We'll get back to you with more information about this XM.